Chipmakers urge Biden administration to invest in US manufacturing





The effort could help solve the critical problem The shortage of microchips is currently hampering industries from automobiles to video games. It could also address long-standing concerns about the reduced ability of the United States to produce these critical electronic components.

Intel INTC AMD AMD Qualcomm QCOM Industry leaders, includingandsent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, urging him to include funding for semiconductor manufacturing and research in his administration’s plans for economic recovery from the pandemic.

“(Semiconductors) deliver the technologies needed to meet your Build Back Better goals, including smarter and safer transportation, better broadband access, cleaner energy, and a more efficient energy grid, while delivering well paying jobs to Americans and bolstering our advanced manufacturing, ”the group said in the letter, adding that robust American chip manufacturing is important to“ improving our national security ”.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday that the administration was working to address the chip shortage by “identifying potential bottlenecks in (the) supply chain and by actively working alongside key industry stakeholders and with our business partners to do more now. “

She added that Biden was also considering longer-term support for the industry. Biden is expected to sign an executive order in the coming weeks to “undertake a comprehensive review of supply chains for critical products,” including semiconductors, Psaki said. An industry critical for both technology and defense Ford F GM GM Volkswagen VLKAF Psaki’s comments and letter from industry leaders to Biden come during a critical global semiconductor shortage. Car manufacturers have been particularly affected andandhave temporarily closed some of their factories because of this. Analysts believe thatthe world’s largest automaker could lose 4% of its total global production for the first three months of the year due to this deficiency. The shortage adds urgency to a long-term conversation involving lawmakers and chipmakers about the need to increase Semiconductor manufacturing capability in the United States. U.S. officials and industry players have sounded the alarm that failure to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing could harm national security as advanced microchips have critical military and defense applications . Currently, the industry relies heavily on foreign production, largely from Taiwan, South Korea and China. Officials are concerned about the ramifications of centering production for this critical industry in a region where rival China from the United States, which has fought the United States for technological dominance, has so much influence. TSMC TSM Intel said last summer that it was in talks with the US government on how to “strengthen domestic sources” of microelectronic technology., another major chipmaker, in May announced plans to build a $ 12 billion plant in Arizona. Industry leaders say many more needs be done. “Our share of global semiconductor manufacturing has steadily declined from 37% in 1990 to 12% today,” the CEOs said in their letter Thursday to Biden. While the United States’ share of global chip manufacturing has shrunk, China’s has increased and now stands at around 12%, experts say. “This is in large part because the governments of our global competitors offer significant incentives and subsidies to attract new semiconductor manufacturing facilities, unlike the United States,” the group wrote. As a result, they said, “America’s technological leadership is threatened in the race for the preeminence of future technologies, including artificial intelligence, 5G / 6G and quantum computing.” As part of the latest annual defense bill passed last fall, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, Congress passed a provision called the CHIPS for America Act, which allows the government to offer incentives to semiconductor manufacturing and investing in related research. The industry group called the CHIPS Act “an important first step” and urged Biden to allocate funds for such incentives, including tax credits or subsidies, as part of the recovery and infrastructure plans of its administration. “By working with Congress, your administration now has a historic opportunity to fund these initiatives to make them a reality,” the group said. “We believe bold action is needed to address the challenges we face. The costs of inaction are high.” The Information Technology Industry Council, an IT trade group, sent a letter to biden this week, asking it to include “substantial funding” for the CHIPS Act as part of its budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Such advice could be instructive when the Biden administration conducts its review of the semiconductor supply chains that are part of the planned executive order, according to Psaki, which will be signed in the coming weeks. “The review will focus on identifying immediate actions we can take, from improving the physical production of these items in the United States to working with allies to develop a coordinated response to weaknesses and bottlenecks in the United States. ‘strangulation that hurt American workers,’ said Psaki.

