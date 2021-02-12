The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





The canadian press All eyes are on GOP senators as impeachment nears vote WASHINGTON Most Senate jurors have said they will listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to condemn Trump of inciting an insurgency, and that seems unlikely. Still, Democrats say they hope to win enough Republicans to condemn the former president for his role in the Jan.6 riots on Capitol Hill, in which five people died. If Trump is convicted, the Senate could take a second vote to bar him from running again. A final vote is likely on Saturday. Here’s a look at the Republicans Democrats are eyeing as they make final arguments in the case: THE FREQUENT TRUMP CRITICS Republican Sense. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine have made it clear that they believe Trump instigated the January 6 riots. While none of them are locked down to vote for sentencing, they have twice joined Democrats in voting against the GOP’s efforts to dismiss the lawsuit. Collins said after the riots that Trump had a responsibility to turn the crowd up and incite that crowd. Murkowski called on Trump to step down following the attack on Capitol Hill, telling a local newspaper three days later that I wanted him out. He’s done enough damage. Romney tweeted Jan. 6: What happened today on Capitol Hill was an insurgency, instigated by the President of the United States. During the trial, Democrats showed video of Romney narrowly escaping the crowd, redirected by a Capitol Hill police officer as he unknowingly ran towards the violent crowd. Sasse said Trump lied to the Americans and the consequences now lie in five dead Americans and a ruined Capitol building. In a recent video, he said Republican politics shouldn’t be about a guy’s weird worship. Murkowski, Collins and Sasse voted for Trump’s acquittal in his first impeachment trial, in which Democrats accused of abusing his power by urging the Ukrainian president to investigate then-candidate Joe Biden. Romney was the GOP’s only guilty vote, leaving Democrats away from conviction. DRESS DRESS Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, who is retiring from the Senate in 2022, also twice voted with the Democrats to move the trial forward. Like Murkowski, he called for Trump’s resignation after the riots, saying it would be the best way to put this person in the rearview mirror for us. Toomey had also aggressively rebuffed Trump’s false claims that he won Pennsylvania and other states in elections. Three other GOP senators have said they will not run again in two years, which could free them from voting against Trump and angering party voters, Ohio Senator Rob Portman, Senator of North Carolina Richard Burr and Alabama Senator Richard Shelby. All three voted to dismiss the lawsuit, but Portman says he’s still open-minded about the conviction. Burr said Thursday he would not comment on the trial. Shelby said this week that impeachment officials had a strong point that Trump could have acted earlier to end the violence, but argued the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is now removed from office. functions. CASSIDY AS WILD CARD Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who is due for re-election in 2022, voted two weeks ago for a GOP effort to dismiss the lawsuit. But he changed his vote this week, saying Trumps’ lawyers had done a terrible job in claiming the lawsuit was unconstitutional. Cassidy, who took numerous notes throughout the trial, said on Friday the leaders raised some intriguing questions during their two days of arguments. He said he hoped Trumps’ attorneys would answer it thoroughly and try to approach it objectively. THUNE TAKES THE WARMTH OF TRUMP South Dakota Senator John Thune, the second Republican in the Senate, has rejected Trump’s attempts to challenge President Biden’s certification of electoral victory. He predicted that the effort would go down like a hunting dog? in the Senate. The comment sparked a furious reaction from the former president, who urged Gov. Kristi Noem to run against Thune in a GOP primary, an idea she immediately rejected. Still, Thune twice voted to dismiss the case. He said on Friday he was keeping an open mind and indicated he might be open to a censorship resolution if Trump is acquitted. I know two of my colleagues have seen at least a few resolutions that I think might attract some support, Thune said. EYES ON McCONNELL Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has twice voted to dismiss the lawsuit, saying he will ultimately vote for acquittal. But he also said Trump provoked the mob, which was fueled by lies. Shortly after the attack, McConnell privately told associates that he was done with Trump and publicly said he was undecided on impeachment. He told Republicans the ruling on Trump’s guilt was a vote of conscience. His neutral stance stands in stark contrast to his handling of the first trial, when he largely protected Trump and rejected calls by Democrats to call witnesses. Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

