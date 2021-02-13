Opinion: The stock market appears to be a random number generator

In case anyone needs a reminder that stocks are risky don’t always go straight up and huge losses can be real, consider cannabis stocks. On February 11, they fell by 50%.

Look at this one month chart, which appears to be a one year Chart of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ,

the largest exchange-traded fund in the industry:

There are a lot of small cap stocks, not just in the cannabis industry, that make big candle sticks like this because they make 10% to 30% moves during the day.

The stock market seems to remain a generator of random numbers. Some random small cap stocks could be worth $ 17 one day, $ 37 the next day, $ 79 the next morning, and then close at $ 44. It is not an investment. These are random numbers generated by a four letter symbol machine.

Here’s another example of how random those numbers are right now, as chat room subscribers ask me this type of question time and time again, as many startups go public at huge valuations:

Cody, if Rivian and Lucid Motors go public, how much will you value each of them. I just heard Rivian asking for a valuation of $ 50 billion. Lucid claimed to have [a] superior 900 volt electrical system. The two seem almost ready to launch products.

I don’t know how to value these companies. Well, you have to see revenue, gross margin projections and so on. Remember that when we bought Tesla Inc. TSLA,

Two years ago, after a few years of struggling to launch the Model 3, it was valued at $ 30 billion and trading at just over once revenue.

Nowadays, many of these start-up EV companies are given ratings that rival Teslas of that time, but without the incomes, factories, established brands, or burgeoning charging networks or whatever. Is Lucid Motors, with no revenue or gross margins or unit sales currently valued at nearly $ 10 billion, really worth 25% more than Ford Motor Co.s F,



current valuation of $ 44 billion?

Rivian is clearly a great company. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN,

invested in low-cost Rivians stock a few years ago and has promised to buy a ton of vehicles from the company. I would like to invest in Rivian at a fair price that includes a margin of safety and a lot of potential benefits. I don’t know what that means yet, as we need to get more financial info and business model info before we generate random number for you.

I often talk about discipline in investing and trading. Discipline seems to be an outdated concept in this market. But the discipline never goes out of fashion for long. Discipline will be back.

VSody Willard is a columnist for MarketWatch and editor of Revolution Investing newsletter. Willard or its investment firm may own or consider owning securities mentioned in this column.