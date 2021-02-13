What you need to know about your hybrid car battery

If you have a hybrid car, then you know things work differently under the hood. While this may sound somewhat similar to driving a traditional rear-wheel drive vehicle, what goes on under the hood is very different and involves different parts and processes. Today, Toyota of N Charlotte is here to discuss one of the most important parts – the hybrid car battery.

What does this type of car battery do?

In a gasoline-powered car, the battery plays a vital role in starting the car every time you turn the key in the ignition. However, in a Toyota hybrid car, its role is a little different. It is also responsible for maintaining the load of the electric motor, which is replaced by the gasoline engine to ensure better fuel efficiency and less harmful emissions.

Here are some other things you need to know about your hybrid car battery:

They last a lot longer than you might think. Your hybrid car’s battery is essential to performance and for this reason you want it to last as long as possible without any issues. Good news – these car batteries have a pretty long lifespan. Previously they only lasted around 100,000 miles (which is LONG if you compare it to a traditional battery), but with technological developments they can now last over 200,000 miles with ease. But remember, longevity depends on routine car maintenance and taking care of your car’s battery like a responsible owner.

They are a bit more expensive to replace. Hybrid car batteries are more expensive to replace than a traditional battery – typically, they can run from $ 1,000 to $ 5,000. It seems super expensive, we know. But consider that you probably won’t have to replace it until after 200,000 miles AND that it saves you a ton of money on fuel, and you will probably still be able to see the benefits of driving this type of car. .

There are different types of car batteries when it comes to hybrids – three, to be exact. Here is the breakdown:

Lithium-ion batteries are the most common batteries, in general. They hold a large amount of energy and last a long time, so they are not only found in hybrid cars, but also in things like laptops and smart phones. However, they are more expensive to manufacture and they also tend to lose their ability to hold power as they age.

Nickel metal hydride batteries are what you will find in N Charlotte Toyota Hybrids like the Prius. These car batteries are also great for maintaining power and are a bit cheaper to produce than lithium ion batteries.

Lead acid batteries are the least used energy sources in all areas and are not generally used in hybrid cars. They have limited load capacities; if you were to put one in a hybrid car, the car would only be able to travel about 10 miles before needing to recharge the battery.

