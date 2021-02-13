Business
What you need to know about your hybrid car battery
If you have a hybrid car, then you know things work differently under the hood. While this may sound somewhat similar to driving a traditional rear-wheel drive vehicle, what goes on under the hood is very different and involves different parts and processes. Today, Toyota of N Charlotte is here to discuss one of the most important parts – the hybrid car battery.
What does this type of car battery do?
In a gasoline-powered car, the battery plays a vital role in starting the car every time you turn the key in the ignition. However, in a Toyota hybrid car, its role is a little different. It is also responsible for maintaining the load of the electric motor, which is replaced by the gasoline engine to ensure better fuel efficiency and less harmful emissions.
Here are some other things you need to know about your hybrid car battery:
- They last a lot longer than you might think. Your hybrid car’s battery is essential to performance and for this reason you want it to last as long as possible without any issues. Good news – these car batteries have a pretty long lifespan. Previously they only lasted around 100,000 miles (which is LONG if you compare it to a traditional battery), but with technological developments they can now last over 200,000 miles with ease. But remember, longevity depends on routine car maintenance and taking care of your car’s battery like a responsible owner.
- They are a bit more expensive to replace. Hybrid car batteries are more expensive to replace than a traditional battery – typically, they can run from $ 1,000 to $ 5,000. It seems super expensive, we know. But consider that you probably won’t have to replace it until after 200,000 miles AND that it saves you a ton of money on fuel, and you will probably still be able to see the benefits of driving this type of car. .
There are different types of car batteries when it comes to hybrids – three, to be exact. Here is the breakdown:
- Lithium-ion batteries are the most common batteries, in general. They hold a large amount of energy and last a long time, so they are not only found in hybrid cars, but also in things like laptops and smart phones. However, they are more expensive to manufacture and they also tend to lose their ability to hold power as they age.
- Nickel metal hydride batteries are what you will find in N Charlotte Toyota Hybrids like the Prius. These car batteries are also great for maintaining power and are a bit cheaper to produce than lithium ion batteries.
- Lead acid batteries are the least used energy sources in all areas and are not generally used in hybrid cars. They have limited load capacities; if you were to put one in a hybrid car, the car would only be able to travel about 10 miles before needing to recharge the battery.
See hybrid cars in person at Toyota of N Charlotte
Have more questions about these car batteries or want to get behind the wheel of one of our N Charlotte Toyota hybrids yourself? Call us today! We are open seven days a week at (704) 875-9199.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]