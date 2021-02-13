CF Acquisition Corp. IV announces separate trading of Class A ordinary shares and Nasdaq warrants: CFIVU





New York, New York, February 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CF Acquisition Corp. IV (Nasdaq: CFIVU, the company) announced today that as of February 16, 2021, the holders of the 50,000,000 units sold in the capital Companys initial public offering, may elect to trade separately the Class A common shares of Companys and the warrants included in the shares. The Class A common shares and the separate warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols CFIV and CFIVW, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. These non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CFIVU. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into Class A common shares and warrants. About CF Acquisition Corp. IV CF Acquisition Corp. IV is a newly created blank check company for the purpose of carrying out a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies . The company’s efforts to identify a potential target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, but the company intends to focus on areas in which its management team and founders have expertise. experience, including financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology. and the software industries. CF Acquisition Corp. IV is chaired by President and CEO Howard W. Lutnick. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 22, 2020. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; E-mail: [email protected] . Copies of the registration statement can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, including with respect to the intended use of the net proceeds, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the offer filed with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly post any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances upon which a statement is based. Contact:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV

110 East 59th Street

New York, NY 10022

Telephone: (212) 938-5000

