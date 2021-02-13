Iowans still waiting for unemployment benefits ‘barely making ends meet’

Over the past six weeks, Lisa Harbit has been trying to figure out how to make ends meet without any income.

“You’re trying to make arrangements with your utility companies, your mortgage company, your auto company, your insurance,” said the North Liberty resident. “Most places were willing to make arrangements with you for three or four weeks.”

She is supposed to receive federal unemployment benefits in the event of a pandemic, but she has been waiting for her last check for more than a month.

Many people across Iowa have faced equally difficult decisions as they go several weeks with no income and no responses from Iowa Workforce Development, the state agency responsible for overseeing the unemployment insurance.

“We are in so much debt right now,” said Lorie Coon, a Cedar Rapids resident who hasn’t received benefits since December. “We are barely making ends meet.”

Some Iowans such as Coon did not receive payments because the IWD was working on “programming changes” before they could implement the extensions to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Unemployment Compensation. emergency pandemic that were signed on Dec. 27 as part of the federal stimulus bill.

IWD said most PUA beneficiaries are still receiving payments without disruption.

IWD will implement the PUA and PEUC extensions on Tuesday February 16 and Wednesday February 17, according to a press release from Thursday. The agency expects applicants to receive payments five to seven business days later – a range from February 23 to February 26.

“We’re still a little frustrated because it shouldn’t have been extended that far,” Coon said. “I hope it will be faster than the five to seven working days.”

Coon said she believes there is a chance it will take longer given that the IWD does not have “a very good track record” during the coronavirus.

Iowa is one of five states still in the “pre-implementation” stage of federal benefits, according to online tracker unemploymentpua.com, along with South Dakota, Arkansas, Wyoming and Alaska. Only three states and Washington, DC are still in the next “implementation” stage. All other states are at the “processing” or “payment” stage.

Others, like JR Ockenfels of Ottumwa, have not received payments due to IWD’s transition into debit card providers from Bank of America to US Bank last month. When IWD gave the Minneapolis bank incorrect data, many Iowans weren’t given a new debit card where their unemployment benefits piled up.

Ockenfels finally received his card on February 5, but he had some tough decisions before that.

“Do I buy my kid’s basketball photos or put gas in the van?” Said Ockenfels.

It’s unclear exactly how many Iowans went without payments.

Before Thursday’s press release, many unemployed Iowans had no idea when payments would start.

“You get the same excuse every time you talk to them,” Coon said. “You get the same song and the same dance no matter who you’re talking to up there.”

It was difficult for others to even talk to someone from IWD while using the automatic response system.

“He’s going around in circles,” Ockenfels said before his debit card arrived. “You cannot reach a real person.”

Ockenfels tried sending emails to IWD, but he thinks it was an automated message as well.

Harbit, of North Liberty, said she was sometimes on hold with IWD for more than 80 minutes, only to hear “no new information.”

Nina Seay of Davenport received PUA benefits, but her husband did not. He’s supposed to get almost twice as much as she does, and the lack of these benefits creates a hole in their budget. She calls strategically every other day, when IWD opens at 8 a.m.

“I’m used to being successful and finding someone who’s really nice but doesn’t have any information,” Seay said. “You want someone nice, but you also want someone to have information.”

The state agency still has not given a timeline on when the debit cards will be reissued. But Thursday’s press release said cards for 80% of affected unemployment beneficiaries had either been sent to applicants or were in production.

As Ockenfels waited for his debit card, he found more information through US Bank than through IWD.

IWD officials declined to comment, instead referring The Gazette to its website.

In the meantime, spending continues to rise, although unemployment checks have not.

Sharon Smith, Coon’s mother, has plenty of medical appointments coming up.

“His insurance requires a copayment, and we are scratching to collect the money,” Coon said.

“We kind of go day in and day out and see where things end.”

