Reddit causes widespread stock market crash – The JTAC





At the end of January, Redditors began buying GameStop shares in an effort to save the ailing company the big hedge funds were betting on.

After several large hedge funds bet against GameStop stocks, which essentially means they would profit from the failure of GameStops, a Reddit group called WallStreetBets set out to buy stocks in order to keep GameStop afloat.

When WallStreetBets bought the shares of GameStops, the prices of GameStops’ shares climbed about 1000%. Thanks to this intense increase, the hedge funds that bet against GameStop lost billions of dollars.

When big investors lose their money, it can cause stocks to crash. While many users of social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit have found it wrong to bet against a company in the same way that big hedge funds bet against GameStop, it is common practice.

On January 30, Crash Course author and co-creator Hank Green explained in a Twitter thread why there is a shorting or betting against companies.

When someone is able to bet against a stock, rather than just sell it, it prompts them to find problems within the company, Green said.

These issues could be a company reporting fraudulent numbers, abusing workers, or even creating unsafe products.

However, some of these investors and hedge funds are doing bad things to find so-called problems in companies to bet against them, Green said. They lie, they make assumptions, they create false stories and they manipulate [in order to make money.]

Billionaires hate shorting and say it should be illegal, but not because they’re after the little guy like WallStreetBets, as people like them would like to believe.

[Billionaires] just want less pain in the ass, Green said in his Jan. 30 Twitter feed.

GameStop was one of the most shorted companies compared to all the other publicly traded companies. Other companies on the list include AMC Theaters, Bed Bath & Beyond, and even Blockbuster.

After that, GameStop became the source of a short press. A short squeeze, as Tarleton economics professor Dr Omar Esqueda explains, occurs when the stock price rises. [having a negative effect on the short sale position], therefore, brokers demand more money to increase margin (i.e. a margin call) so that investors keep their position short.

When the price increase is substantial, investors sometimes decide to buy back the stock at a higher price than they originally sold it for. This later causes them to realize the loss on their trade. Most of the short sellers were hedge funds that had bet against GameStop and ended up getting caught in the short squeeze.

This raises the question whether this type of activity among investors is illegal. However, there is still an ongoing debate on the subject.

Following the sudden spike in GameStops, many investors have the potential to lose everything.

Even with WallStreetBets’ effort to save GameStop, the stock surge is a grim reality for its prospects, said Anne DInnocenzio, Associated Press editor. The video game retailer is floundering even as the industry around it is booming.

Over time, the value of Gamestops is sure to increase steadily. It is important to remember that stocks increase and decrease dramatically every day. If you want to invest in stocks yourself, there is an app available in the Apple and Android Playstore.

