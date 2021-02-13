What happened to the missing COVID-19 shots in County Knox

The Knox County Department of Health said a box representing nearly 2% of all COVID-19 vaccines distributed in the county was missing.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. It started with a tearful announcement at a surprise press conference Wednesday afternoon with Knox County Health Department Director Dr Martha Buchanan: Officials believed an employee accidentally threw away 975 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, mistaking it for a box of dry ice.

Days of public confusion, conflicting messages and urgent press releases later, it is still unclear what happened to the potentially life-saving vaccine, or if it even happened to the health department in the first place.

“At this point, we cannot be sure that the doses in question have actually been shipped,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said on Friday, contradicting claims by vaccine maker Pfizer, who insisted that the box arrived and that someone signed for it.

The Tennessee Department of Health said it was working with the county health department to investigate the incident it considers “human error.”

Missing doses account for nearly 2% of all vaccines distributed in Knox County, although the health department has said no one will be denied the second scheduled doses. He said no misconduct was suspected and neither the county sheriff’s office nor the city police department was investigating.

Going forward, KCHD said two employees will greet each box of vaccine when it arrives and that each shipping box, regardless of its contents, will be fully inspected before being discarded.

In addition, KCHD will create schedule reminders to notify the arrival of second doses and check with county IT staff to ensure vaccine manufacturer notification emails are not blocked by firewalls.

The first realization that there might be a problem with a box of vaccine doses came on Thursday, February 4, the health department said.

After months of receiving and distributing Moderna vaccine, it had begun to receive shipments of Pfizer vaccine, requiring unique ultra-cold storage procedures involving dry ice.

The first box of 975 Pfizer shots arrived about three weeks ago with no issues, the department said. For the first time in years, the department also received dry ice to facilitate storage of the vaccine.

Eighteen days later, according to state plans, the Tennessee Department of Health ordered Pfizer to send KCHD a second box of 975 injections for the second doses.

KCHD said it received a shipping notification for this second box, but “it contained an incorrect / not working tracking number”. He said there was no confirmation of delivery, but some box did arrive. Some time later, a box of a different design with only dry ice inside also arrived.

It wasn’t until February 4, when an employee realized that the department was not having the second dose injections of Pfizer that he expected, that the alarm was raised.

“KCHD immediately contacted the Tennessee Department of Health to investigate,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.

Five days later, on Tuesday, February 9, the state told KCHD that the vaccines had been shipped and delivered to the health department.

Over the next three days, confusion settled over what happened.

At Wednesday’s press conference, KCHD director Buchanan said the box of vaccine arrived, was mistaken for dry ice only, and then thrown away.

“What we think happened is that they were thrown away, disposed of, thinking it was just a box of dry ice,” she told reporters.

But on Thursday, the health department questioned the shooting had arrived.

“The box was opened, but it did not contain a packing slip, which appeared to be only dry ice, no GPS tracker, and it did not contain the normal vaccine container,” a spokesperson said. of the department.

She said KCHD does not have any confirmation or documentation of delivery, just assurances from the state that it has arrived.

All Pfizer vaccine boxes are shipped in nondescript containers with a heat sensitive GPS tracker to monitor the location and temperature of the doses.

Pfizer said the box in question had arrived.

“This happened after Pfizer safely delivered the vaccine in all specifications to the point of use and the order was accepted,” a Pfizer spokesperson said, later adding that the term “ accepted “meant that someone had signed the order.

In a statement Friday, TDH said it appeared Pfizer GPS equipment was tracking the box correctly.

Yet on Friday afternoon County Mayor Jacobs cast further doubt on the box’s arrival.

“Initially, the Department of Health thought the vaccines were thrown away by mistake, but we are not sure if this is really the case,” he said in a statement. video posted on Facebook.

He has always criticized the health department for failing to fully inspect the box he threw away after an employee assumed there were no beatings inside.

“If there was no vaccine, we could conclusively tell Pfizer and the state that we never received it and that they would have taken corrective action on their end. , we are trying to determine what really happened, “he said.

Further confusion over future doses

The Knox County Department of Health said on Thursday that it still plans to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in the future. However, the Tennessee Department of Health said on Friday it would stop sending doses of Pfizer to KCHD.

The two later clarified that the change was unrelated to the missing doses.

Earlier this week, after KCHD reported the missing doses, TDH asked which of the two types of vaccines the department would prefer to receive in the future.

Due to Pfizer’s more complex dose storage requirements, KCHD has stated that it would prefer to receive Moderna injections in the future.

The state will always send enough doses of Pfizer to KCHD to allow it to administer second doses of Pfizer vaccine to people who received the first doses of this type of vaccine.

KCHD said the future change will not impact the number of doses shipped to Knox County, and the department will not refuse to accept doses from Pfizer if the state sends a box.

It is not clear whether this will impact the doses sent to Knox County hospitals, which have typically received doses of Pfizer in the past, as they have the proper storage facilities.

The Knox County Department of Health said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the doses missing.

The ministry said no employees had been sanctioned or reassigned. It is not known if footage from the box’s surveillance camera arrives or is discarded.

“At the moment, there is no reason to believe that anything bad has happened,” a spokesperson said.

In his video speech, Mayor Jacobs offered his support to the department and its director.

“Let me be clear, I am proud of Dr Martha Buchanan and confident in the good job the Knox County Health Department does every day,” he said.

“I know they will do what needs to be done to ensure that something like this does not happen again. In the meantime, we will keep everyone updated on missing vaccines as more information becomes available.”