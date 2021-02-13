Tantalus rings the opening bell on the Toronto Stock Exchange





NORWALK, Connecticut – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSXV: GRID) (Tantalum or the Business), a smart grid technology company, celebrated Companys listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) by virtually ringing the Toronto Stock Exchange opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET today. Senior management, directors and other members of the Company’s team attended the ceremony in recognition of the start of trading of the Company on TSXV on February 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol GRID. While our public listing represents an important milestone for the company, Tantalus’ goal will not change, nor will our unwavering commitment to the public energy sector and electric co-operatives, said Peter Londa, President and Chief Executive Officer. direction of Tantalus. The focus on public procurement will allow Tantalus to accelerate our product roadmap by expanding our R&D capabilities, establishing new strategic partnerships and pursuing targeted acquisitions, which will only strengthen our ability to deliver solutions. tailored to meet the specific needs of our user community. As previously announced, the company completed its qualifying transaction on January 29, 2021 and continues to be led by its board of directors, with Ms. Laura Formusa as president, and the same management team that oversaw its operations and activities in the past. several years. As part of the IPO, Tantalus increased its concurrent funding and overall raised approximately C $ 10 million from new and existing investors to strengthen its financial position and strengthen its balance sheet as the company looks to the future and continues to grow. the company as a valuable partner of its user community. As we pursue this new path, we remember and appreciate the hard work and perseverance of our entire team and the unwavering support of our growing user community – which now includes over 185 utilities. We remain committed to creating targeted solutions that improve the sustainability of utilities and communities across North America and the Caribbean Basin, Londa said. Learn more about the company at www.tantalus.com. About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Over the past three decades, the Company, through Tantalus Systems Corp. and its subsidiaries and affiliates, has consistently and creatively developed technology that improves safety, security, reliability and efficiency. electric utilities and electric cooperatives in North America and the Caribbean. Pool. Tantalus provides mission-critical smart grid solutions that include a state-of-the-art computing platform, robust software applications and an advanced IoT communication network. By leveraging technology, Tantalus enables its utility customers to access granular data from legacy meters and advanced two-way smart devices to improve customer service, facilitate consumer engagement, save money and streamline system operations. Tantalus’ comprehensive suite of smart grid solutions includes advanced metering infrastructure, demand management technologies, data analytics, distribution automation, and street lighting control systems – a broad purpose-designed portfolio to support the smart community initiatives essential to the short and long term success of the public services Tantalus supports and the communities they serve. Follow Tantalus on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. CAUTION Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions that are forward-looking and reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the acceleration of the sheet driving the Companys product by expanding its R&D capabilities, establishing new strategic partnerships, pursuing targeted acquisitions and growing the Companys user community, and other statements containing words such as believe, expect, plan, should, seek, anticipate, want, intend, position, risk, plan, can, estimate or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could have an unfavorable impact on the results and the financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on information available at the date of this press release, and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this new version is expressly qualified in its entirety by this warning.







