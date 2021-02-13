The stock market continues to rise. The reasons for hope are also the reasons for worry.

Text size





Yes, you can have too many good things and the stock market is starting to think about what that might mean for future earnings.

You wouldn’t be able to tell just by looking at the market last week. The



Dow Jones industrial average,



after all, rose 310.16 points, or 1%, to 31,458.40, while the



S&P 500



rose 1.2% to 3,934.83, and the



Nasdaq composite



gained 1.7%. All three closed at record levels. What could be wrong with that?

Not much, apparently. The chances of a huge rescue bill going through have increased so much that the market assumes it’s a done deal. Disappointing economic data, such as weaker-than-expected jobless claims, continues to be rejected. And optimism about our ability to immunize the American population and end the pandemic appears to be increasing.

But there is a sense of unease seeping in, a sense that something is wrong with the markets. You can see this in the continued influence of retail, which has found a new target in pot stocks, helping to boost stocks in the



ETFMG Alternative Harvest



exchange-traded fund (ticker: MJ) up 42% through Wednesday, then down 26% through Friday close. It’s in the small-cap Russell 2000, which gained 2.5% on the week, to 2289.36, and has now outperformed the S&P 500 by 11 percentage points in 2021. And it’s there in the return the 10-year Treasury, which closed the week at 1.199%, its highest since March 2020. Do these things make sense? And if so, what do they mean for the entire market?

Part of the problem is simply the known unknowns. For example, no one really knows when the economy will reopen and what it will look like. We can assume that there is pent-up demand, that workers in restaurants, retail and other service-oriented businesses will have jobs to return to, and people will want to fly to destinations again. holidays, but we won’t know for sure until that happens. My basic scenario is that it works well, says Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management. It all comes down to how quickly people feel comfortable re-engaging.

There are also concerns that maybe, just maybe, there may be too much stimulus coming from the pike. Details of a possible $ 1.9 trillion package are still being worked out, but President Joe Biden has already held a meeting with Senators to discuss an infrastructure plan, which could add an additional trillion or more. This raised concerns about higher taxes to be paid for the plan, as well as even higher returns, to reflect the possibility of stronger growth and what they would mean for a market that is already showing signs of foaming. .

The biggest concern for stocks was higher taxes / regulations, followed by inflation / higher rates, although the duration and severity of the pandemic remained the focus, wrote Oscar Sloterbeck of the ISI of Evercore on Investor Survey.

So far, however, the steady gains in bond yields have been good for the market, according to Tim Hayes, strategist at Ned Davis Research. He notes that the correlation between the performance of the Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index and global stocks is currently at 0.24a, a correlation of 1 means that two assets are moving tightly and is fairly stable since the market stabilized after the collapse of the coronavirus. If the correlation turns negative, which would mean stocks and bonds are moving in opposite directions, that could be bad news for stocks.

If the correlation returned to reversal, it would tell us that markets had started to view rising yields as a threat to economic growth and, in turn, to corporate earnings, Hayes writes.

For now, however, continue to enjoy the gifts that keep coming to you.

