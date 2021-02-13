Mayor extends Honolulu level 2 restrictions by one month, restaurant manager says ‘it’s disappointing’

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mayor Rick Blangiardi maintains Honolulu at Level 2 until mid-March, but said that could change if COVID-19 numbers remain low.

The mayor decided not to make changes to Oahu’s plan to reopen despite low COVID-19 cases for nearly two weeks and one 1.5% positivity rate according to the Ministry of Health, and extends level 2 restrictions by one month.

Mayor Blangiardi said he was realistic and wanted to manage expectations.

“I don’t want to mislead the public in any way,” Blangiardi said at a press conference on Friday February 12.

He explained that he was waiting for the incubation period of potential super-spreader events such as the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.

State and city officials are walking a fine line between ensuring public safety while rebuilding the economy.

He said he will move Oahu to Rank 3 before Monday, March 15, if the numbers remain low.

“If we can’t get to level 3 in this current split, we absolutely need to relax some of the conditions that we put on ourselves at level 2,” said Blangiardi.

Two areas considered are bars and sports in Little League.

Doraku’s restaurant manager Kazuma Kitajima said it was okay to put safety first, but that means they will have to struggle to make ends meet for a month until changes are made.

“It’s a bit disappointing. We really thought we would be out of level 2 today, ”said Kitajima.

Kitajima said easing the 10 pm alcohol limit would help their restaurant immensely.

“I don’t think he should come back at 2 am,” Kitajima explained. “But I think we can definitely relax until 11 or 12 o’clock.”

Level 2’s 50% capacity rule has a huge impact on how much revenue restaurants can generate.

Logan Taylor Motas, manager of Island Vintage Wine Bar, said they can only seat 13 tables, which means they fill up much faster than they otherwise would.

“And that has been the hard part – just having to turn away customers and maybe future regulars,” Motas said.

She said increasing restaurant capacity by up to 75% and allowing groups of 10 to dine there would be a welcome change for them and for customers.

Rick Nakashima, CEO of Gyu-Kaku and Ruby Tuesday, said it makes a huge difference during their peak hours.

“It was very common to wait for lunch and dinner in most of our restaurants (before the pandemic),” Nakashima explained. “Now we are waiting terribly long with half the seats.”

This Valentine’s Day weekend will only make things worse.

“Valentine’s Day is our second biggest day of the year after Mother’s Day. And I suspect it’s going to be really hard to get a seat. I encourage you to call and get a reservation, ”Nakashima said.

Many restaurants are already booked for dinner on Valentine’s Day evening, but some still have openings for lunch and breakfast.

Nakashima, Kitajima and Motas have all said they will do whatever is necessary to keep customers safe, even though the rules have made it difficult for restaurants to survive.

“We want people to feel reassured that the public and the government are doing what is in the best interest of the people,” Motas explained. “So if we have to go another month (to level 2), that’s fine. We will be fine. And we’ll welcome everyone once they’re ready. “