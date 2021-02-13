[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Business
Mayor extends Honolulu level 2 restrictions by one month, restaurant manager says ‘it’s disappointing’
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mayor Rick Blangiardi maintains Honolulu at Level 2 until mid-March, but said that could change if COVID-19 numbers remain low.
The mayor decided not to make changes to Oahu’s plan to reopen despite low COVID-19 cases for nearly two weeks and one 1.5% positivity rate according to the Ministry of Health, and extends level 2 restrictions by one month.
Mayor Blangiardi said he was realistic and wanted to manage expectations.
“I don’t want to mislead the public in any way,” Blangiardi said at a press conference on Friday February 12.
He explained that he was waiting for the incubation period of potential super-spreader events such as the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.
State and city officials are walking a fine line between ensuring public safety while rebuilding the economy.
He said he will move Oahu to Rank 3 before Monday, March 15, if the numbers remain low.
“If we can’t get to level 3 in this current split, we absolutely need to relax some of the conditions that we put on ourselves at level 2,” said Blangiardi.
Two areas considered are bars and sports in Little League.
Doraku’s restaurant manager Kazuma Kitajima said it was okay to put safety first, but that means they will have to struggle to make ends meet for a month until changes are made.
“It’s a bit disappointing. We really thought we would be out of level 2 today, ”said Kitajima.
Kitajima said easing the 10 pm alcohol limit would help their restaurant immensely.
“I don’t think he should come back at 2 am,” Kitajima explained. “But I think we can definitely relax until 11 or 12 o’clock.”
Level 2’s 50% capacity rule has a huge impact on how much revenue restaurants can generate.
Logan Taylor Motas, manager of Island Vintage Wine Bar, said they can only seat 13 tables, which means they fill up much faster than they otherwise would.
“And that has been the hard part – just having to turn away customers and maybe future regulars,” Motas said.
She said increasing restaurant capacity by up to 75% and allowing groups of 10 to dine there would be a welcome change for them and for customers.
Rick Nakashima, CEO of Gyu-Kaku and Ruby Tuesday, said it makes a huge difference during their peak hours.
“It was very common to wait for lunch and dinner in most of our restaurants (before the pandemic),” Nakashima explained. “Now we are waiting terribly long with half the seats.”
This Valentine’s Day weekend will only make things worse.
“Valentine’s Day is our second biggest day of the year after Mother’s Day. And I suspect it’s going to be really hard to get a seat. I encourage you to call and get a reservation, ”Nakashima said.
Many restaurants are already booked for dinner on Valentine’s Day evening, but some still have openings for lunch and breakfast.
Nakashima, Kitajima and Motas have all said they will do whatever is necessary to keep customers safe, even though the rules have made it difficult for restaurants to survive.
“We want people to feel reassured that the public and the government are doing what is in the best interest of the people,” Motas explained. “So if we have to go another month (to level 2), that’s fine. We will be fine. And we’ll welcome everyone once they’re ready. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]