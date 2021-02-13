North America’s first Bitcoin ETF to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange – Bitcoin News Settlement





The launch of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in North America has been approved in Canada. Purpose Bitcoin ETF, an alternative mutual fund, is expected to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. With this approval, the United States has lagged behind Canada in approving a bitcoin ETF. First Bitcoin ETF Approved in North America The Ontario Securities Commission on Thursday approved a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) called the Purpose Bitcoin ETF. The fund’s deposit describes that “this ETF is an alternative mutual fund” that “invests and holds substantially all of its assets in long-term holdings of the digital currency bitcoin.” Fund manager Purpose Investments Inc. confirmed Thursday that it has been cleared by Canadian securities regulators to launch Purpose Bitcoin ETF, which the company says is “the first direct-custody bitcoin ETF in the world. world”. Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $ 10 billion in assets under management, details its website. The company described: The ETF will be the first in the world to invest directly in physically settled bitcoins, not derivatives, allowing investors easy and efficient access to the emerging asset class of cryptocurrency without the associated risk of auto -conservation in a digital wallet. Objective Bitcoin ETF has been conditionally approved to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), subject to listing requirements, and will be “offered on an ongoing basis,” the deposit adds. Investors can buy and sell these bitcoin ETF units on the TSX through registered brokers or brokers where they reside. The fund offers an unlimited number of units of currency hedged ETFs denominated in Canadian dollars (ticker symbol BTCC), units of unhedged currency ETFs denominated in Canadian dollars (ticker symbol BTCC.B) and ETFs denominated in US dollars excluding currency hedged units (ticker symbol BTCC.U). Purpose Investments explained that the fund’s bitcoin holdings are kept in a cold room, Gemini Trust Company LLC as a sub-custodian and CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company as the fund administrator. Reactions from the crypto community Many people in the crypto community are excited to hear about this Bitcoin ETF approval. Marc van der Chijs, Synaptic Ventures partner, tweeted: “The first bitcoin ETF and it’s in Canada. Incredible, this is really happening. “ Twitter user Mags, whose profile says she helped launch 3iq’s bitcoin fund on TSX, explained: A bitcoin ETF is different from Grayscale’s GBTC and other “ closed ” bitcoin funds on the TSX (3iq’s QBTC and CI Galaxy’s BTCG.U). ETFs issue units on an ongoing basis. This should help with the premiums that these funds / trusts are trading at NAV (due to 2 demand for limited units). Further, she noted, “In Canada, the ‘only’ way to hold bitcoin in our RRSP, TFSA, and RESP accounts is through TSX-listed bitcoin funds and soon to trade ETFs. We have tax-free gains in a TFSA (a gain BTC)… The United States has tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs or 401k that an ETF would qualify for. “ Gabor Gurbacs, digital asset strategist and director at Vaneck and MVIS, whose company has filed a bitcoin ETF proposal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), wrote: Kudos to Canadian regulators for the approval of Bitcoin ETF products. Very reasonable movement and ideal for markets, investors and capital formation. At the same time, I am sad to see the United States falling far behind in approving Bitcoin ETP and digital asset activities in general. Do you think the US SEC will follow the lead of Canadian regulators and approve a Bitcoin ETF soon? Let us know in the comments section below. Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons Warning: This article is for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, nor a recommendation or endorsement of any product, service or business. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or allegedly caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.







