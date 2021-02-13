Power outages in Austin: how to check the winter weather conditions





Here’s how to check for power outages near you.

AUSTIN, Texas In addition to causing several accidents and numerous school closings in the Austin area, Thursday’s winter weather also caused power outages in the area. And on Friday morning, thousands of people are still without electricity. Here’s how you can check for outages in your area: At 10:30 p.m. Friday, Austin Energy said about 5,000 customers are without power on 151 different blackouts. “One of our biggest blackouts is off the Spicewood Springs / 360 area. Teams are navigating hilly terrain to identify problem areas along this tour. Thank you for your continued patience,” said Austin Energy on Twitter. This will be the last update tonight.

151 active failures

~ 5K customers without electricity

The crews will work all night. Providing safe and reliable services can sometimes get quite complicated. For example, as temperatures continue to drop, we are witnessing a resumption of cold load. (1/3) – Austin Energy (@austinenergy) February 13, 2021 To monitor Austin Energy power updates, Click here. Austin Energy provided the following information when asked about winter preparations: Ice, along with heavy snow, can weigh down tree branches in power lines and cause blackouts. Austin Energy is always ready to restore power safely, our teams are working 24/7 to keep the lights on. With the cold weather and the possibility of a winter mix, we made sure to have additional workers, convenience stores and forestry crews on standby.

We want Austinites to know more about restoring power than just flipping a switch. Our first priority is the safety of our crews and customers.

In addition to making sure crews are on standby, Austin Energy winters equipment: The rotors of the production unit are on Critical oils used in machines are preheated via oil heaters to ensure the ability to start and run on short notice The exterior fuel tanks are heated Ensure staff are wearing appropriate winter clothing and PPE and know the signs of hypothermia and how to avoid it

Client preparation methods: We encourage customers to prepare for power outages by signing up for our SMS outage alerts or viewing our mobile-friendly outage map at Outagemap.austinenergy.com. Keep cell phones charged and also charge backup chargers. If you work or study at home, record your work regularly and make sure your devices are on multiple sockets. You may even consider using external power sources for your electronic devices. Make sure you have fresh flashlights and batteries (candles are a fire hazard). As a family, assemble a storm preparedness kit with flashlights, batteries, snacks, water, etc. BEFORE the storms hit.) Keep the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed and your food will stay good for up to four hours.

How to stay safe during storms if you must be on the roads: Do not drive or approach a broken power line, it may be live. Call 311 if you see a down line to report it. If the line sparks, call 911. If you see any branches on strings or fallen tree branches, please call 311 to report them.

On Friday night, residents along FM 390 were without power, but power has since been restored. Crews found trees on power lines, causing blackouts in northern Washington County. Bluebonnet Electric said crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to remove trees, repair any damage and restore power. To report or check faults, Click here. Oncor is also reporting hundreds of outages in the Round Rock and Georgetown areas and throughout Texas. To display its breakdown map, Click here. We closely monitor the weather and prepare for potential impacts with pre-positioned teams and resources. If you encounter a breakdown due to the weather, contact us at 888.313.4747 / Download the MyOncor application / Send “OUT” to 66267 / Visit https://t.co/Y3Lczg5ODmhttps://t.co/4UvvWzTNtA – Oncor (@oncor) February 9, 2021 At 8 p.m. on Friday, PEC said there were currently more than 120 outages affecting more than 400 meters in its service area. To report or check faults, Click here. Extreme weather conditions expected to result in record electrical usage The Texas Electrical Reliability Council (ERCOT) said on Thursday it expects record energy consumption due to the extremely cold temperatures expected over the next few days. This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve seen in decades, said Bill Magness, President and CEO of ERCOT. With a rapid drop in temperatures, we are already seeing high electricity consumption and anticipate record demand in the ERCOT region. You can monitor the network conditions in real time by following ERCOT on Twitter or by downloading the ERCOT mobile application available on Google Play and in the Apple Store. On Monday, ERCOT issued an Operating Conditions Notice (OCN) for the extremely cold temperatures expected in the ERCOT region from Thursday to Tuesday. ERCOT also published a notice on February 10 and a watch on February 11 for extremely cold temperatures. A watch is the third level of communication issued by the ERCOT control room in anticipation of potential tight network conditions. Generators have been asked to take steps to prepare their facilities for the expected cold weather, which includes reviewing fuel supplies and planned outages and implementing weathering procedures. The grid operator also works with transmission operators to minimize transmission outages that could reduce generation availability or impact the network’s ability to meet demand. Based on current energy forecasts, and if temperatures continue to drop, ERCOT said it could set a new peak winter demand record on Monday morning. The current winter peak demand record is 65,915 MW set on January 17, 2018, between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. PHOTOS: Check out your photos as winter hits central Texas







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos