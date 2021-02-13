Electric vehicles force car manufacturers to reinvent the wheel, the brakes and the mirrors …

The Ford Mustang Mach E at an auto show in Los Angeles on November 17, 2019. The Mustang Mach-E is among the most anticipated non-Tesla electrical products to date. (Ryan Young / The New York Times)

(Circuits) Drawing inspiration from his Swedish colleagues at Volvo and the pragmatic point of view of auto product planners around the world, General Motors rocked the international auto industry last week by proclaiming that all of its cars would go fully electric from here 2035. The declaration is likely to apply. more pressure on more automakers, both in the United States and abroad, to step up their electrical efforts, and on the fossil fuel industry to find alternatives to its petroleum and gasoline products. The ripples are also reaching parts manufacturers, designers and garages who must adapt to the coming electric future, right down to the tires. The popular electric vehicle scenario holds that they cost more, pollute less, and run so quiet that they must have loudspeakers to signal their approach. But compared to gasoline or diesel cars and trucks, electric vehicles also require special or seriously modified components, and unusual mechanical and physical attention (or inattention, as we will see below). While the transition to electric is a learning process for drivers, it is, more specifically, the same for all segments of the automotive industry. “When manufacturers come in and build a dedicated electric vehicle, there’s a lot to change,” said Ian Coke, US technical director for Pirelli Tire. “But first, you have to distinguish between vehicles that are electrified – installing an electric powertrain in an existing platform – and electric vehicles. For the latter, he says, “there are a lot of components carried over which are not ideal.” The most familiar example is Tesla, which designs its cars to run like pure electric. Other companies already following in Tesla’s tire tracks include Lucid, Volkswagen, China-based NIO and Volvo, which said in 2017 that at least half of its global production volume would be electric as early as 2025 and released its first fully electric vehicle, the Recharge. XC40 compact utility, last year. GM, of course, is on board, as is Ford Motor Co., which has made a major investment with electric truck maker Rivian and whose Mustang Mach-E is among the most anticipated non-Tesla electric products to date. Audi, which markets a variety of electrified SUVs like the E-tron, is developing other models as pure electrics, Audi of America spokesperson Mark Dahncke said. The challenges, he said, are formidable: “You have to realize that everything about the car that you now take for granted – wheels, brakes, tires – you have to maximize efficiency.” There are also other issues. “You have a side-by-side goal: on the one hand, you have to handle and support the weight of a battery-powered car with stronger brakes, stronger axles, solid suspension,” Dahncke added. “At the same time, you have to optimize everything for the aerodynamics.” These “grassroots” procedures involve collaboration between suppliers and manufacturers, Coke said. They must take into account the brakes, wheels, mirrors, wind noise, chassis noise, tire noise. The problems are not unique to one manufacturer; in its case, Pirelli, which is based in Milan, has worked closely with Rivian, who is based in Michigan, to adapt tires to its products. Tires, of course, are Coke’s only concern. And among its priorities in the development of electric vehicles is reducing the rolling resistance of a tire, a key factor in extending battery life. Longer battery life means less range anxiety and a larger potential market for electric cars. “Our compounds are designed with a high silica content to provide very low strength,” Coke said. Silica decreases the energy consumption of the tire. “And our challenge is to balance that with handling, wet and dry braking and tire life. And in an EV, we try to match the tires to the application: whether the vehicle is front, rear or all-wheel drive; whether the use is for summer, winter or all season. Then there is the couple. “There is a huge torque in electric vehicles,” Coke said. “The tendency to put your foot down and provide that power is obviously a tendency that wears out the tires very quickly. So you need to have some grip, but you don’t want too much resistance. And around and around. While weight reduction is important for all cars and trucks, it is especially crucial with electric vehicles mainly due to the battery charge. And because the batteries are often weak in the vehicle, the center of gravity of the electricity is different from that of a conventionally powered car. Is this change in sensation disconcerting for some pilots? Not for most people, Audi’s Dahncke said. “Additional weight lower in the car has an impact on your feeling of confidence because it looks more planted,” he said. “The car is heavy, but that weight makes a difference, and you feel it as a driver.” The E-tron SUV, for example, weighs around 5,800 pounds. What might need some adaptation is the throttle response – as Coke noted, the electric motor’s acceleration is immediate and strong when you press the gas, er, the throttle – as well as the sound of the car or its absence. For enthusiasts who love backfire burps and a roaring exhaust – well, get over them. How about listening to the “Driving Miss Daisy” theme? Hans Zimmer, who composed the sweet score for this film, was commissioned last year to write an “automotive soundtrack” for one of BMW’s upcoming electric motors, the i4. Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Nissan and others are working on similar projects. “The sound of the electric vehicle is its identity,” Frank Welsch, head of technical development at Volkswagen, told Reuters in 2019. “It can’t be too intrusive or boring.” The upcoming Audi E-tron GT, for example, has control units that remix the sound effects depending on the car’s speed or the position of the accelerator pedal. An AVAS is also installed on the Audi – an acoustic vehicle alert system, necessary to alert pedestrians to the proximity of an electric car. Yet another change is playing out in the migration to electric vehicles: the potential demise of the independent neighborhood auto mechanic. Electric vehicles do not require oil changes, new spark plugs, fuel filters, replacement fluids and much of the routine maintenance that keeps the estimated auto repair workforce at 750,000. in business. “You’re going to see a change in the types of service these stores provide,” said Jeffrey Cox, president of the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association in Chicago. “But we’ve already seen changes: we’ve seen the oil change intervals increase. So I don’t see EVs as the death of the aftermarket. The biggest challenge is recruiting technicians with specific skills. He continued, “It’s going to be less of ‘Oh, I like to take things apart and put them back together’. It will be more about your understanding of code and computer systems. ”

New York Times Press Service 2019