Why these 2 hot Nasdaq stocks skyrocket on Friday





Stocks held steady for most of this week, and Friday was no exception to the Nasdaq composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^ IXIC). At 2 p.m. EST, the Nasdaq was at the same level, with most of the other major market benchmarks giving up minimum amounts of ground in preparation for the three-day weekend. Still, that doesn’t mean all Nasdaq stocks were stuck in neutral. Actions of Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) were among the stock market’s best performers on Friday, with one stock benefiting from the capitalization of a huge opportunity while the other attracted even more interest in mergers and acquisitions. Illumina looks healthier than ever Illumina shares rose 14%. The genetic sequencing and diagnostic specialist released financial results Thursday evening that made shareholders very happy to see the current favorable environment for the company. Illumina’s numbers were solid. Fourth quarter revenue increased slightly year over year, hitting a new record. Profits climbed 9% from a year ago levels, although mark-to-market adjustments of Illumina’s tradable shares hurt Illumina’s bottom line on an adjusted basis. Orders also hit a record high, with particularly strong demand for sequencing instruments and the company’s proprietary NovaSeq platform. Illumina is also optimistic about the future. The company sees the resumption of the pandemic continue into 2021, which should prompt further growth for gene sequencing. Financially, Illumina still has work to do. But with projections for revenue growth of 17% to 20% in 2021 and profit recovery of 13% to 19% year over year, things are looking up for the company after a tough environment. A coherent bidding war? Meanwhile, Coherent shares jumped 15%. The fiber optic laser specialist had thought it would potentially merge with a potential buyer, but another offer has surfaced today that could make things interesting for all involved. Coherent had already seen big wins from several recent offers. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) had opened with a $ 5.7 billion cash and stock transaction, whereby Coherent shareholders would receive $ 100 in cash and approximately $ 126 in Lumentum shares per Coherent share. Then, MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) offered a softer bid worth about $ 240 per share, with $ 115 in cash and the rest in MKS shares, for a total value of $ 5.9 billion. Today’s offer of II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) raised the stake to $ 6.4 billion, with an offer of $ 260 per share split almost exactly 50/50 between cash and stocks. II-VI argued that its bid is superior to the two competing proposals. Coherent has acknowledged receipt of the unsolicited offer and, while continuing to recommend the Lumentum deal to which it has subscribed, it will review and consider the proposals of MKS and II-VI. Coherent stocks are trading slightly above $ 260, showing investors are hopeful the three bidders will continue to argue. At this point, some sort of takeover seems inevitable, but it will be interesting to see which potential buyer emerges victorious.







