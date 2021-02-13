Merrill Edge vs. Fidelity | Ascension

As you can see, both brokerages have joined the $ 0 commission revolution and are on par when it comes to options trading. Both charge commissions for broker-assisted stock transactions, however.

How do Merrill Edge and Fidelity compare on commissions charged for mutual fund orders? They both have fees. But it’s important to note that they both offer thousands of No Transaction Fee (NTF) mutual funds. It is very easy for fund investors to avoid them.

Investing in mutual funds

Let’s look at Merrill Edge vs. Fidelity on investing in mutual funds.

Fidelity and Merrill Edge both maintain a list of FSN funds. This means that they don’t charge a fee to buy or sell.

The choice of brokerage is personal. People who invest in mutual funds may see fees as the most important factor. Fidelity and Merrill Edge offer thousands of no-load mutual funds, NTF.

Fidelity offers a range of completely free index funds to its clients. These funds have no transaction fees for buying or selling, and they do not charge a management fee. So you can open an account with Fidelity, pay nothing to invest in its Zero funds, and then pay nothing in ongoing management fees. The result: a completely free investment portfolio.

Account minimums

When it comes to account minimums, Merrill Edge vs Fidelity is a close game.

Fidelity and Merrill Edge offer no-minimum accounts, which may be suitable for investors who want to start small. So while you can afford to deposit just $ 100 today and make small deposits over time, either broker could work for you.

You will need enough money to buy at least one share of a stock, ETF, or mutual fund to complete a trade. It’s even better if you have enough money to diversify your portfolio. Don’t expect you to be able to make an investment if you only deposit $ 1 into your account. Having said that, new investors could easily start with $ 1,000 or less.

Exchange platform

Which trading platform is better, Merrill Edge vs Fidelity?

These two popular brands are online brokers. Active traders tend to demand more from a brokerage than long-term investors. Fidelity caters to both types, offering an easy-to-use browser solution as well as a comprehensive platform for active traders. Its basic web interface offers streaming citations through its watchlist feature. You also get basic graphics tools. Fidelity’s desktop-based Active Trader Pro platform offers all the features you would expect from a real trading platform.

Merrill Edge offers a browser-based solution as well as its Merrill Edge MarketPro desktop trading platform. The platform offers many analysis tools, screens and a customizable display. However, some users complain about some missing features. For example, he has no way of doing complex option trades or conditional orders. Investors who maintain a combined balance of $ 50,000 in qualifying accounts or complete 15 trades per quarter can use Merrill Edge MarketPro.

As long term investors, we are not obsessed with trading platforms. The truth is that a “good” trading platform often comes down to personal preferences. So try a few (most have demo modes) before you decide.

International stocks and ADR

Let’s compare Merrill Edge vs Fidelity on International Stock Transactions and U.S. Certificates of Deposit (ADR).

Fidelity clients can trade in international markets in 25 countries and 16 currencies. Its customers can also exchange ADRs. These are shares of a foreign stock that trade domestically. The only downside is that international trade costs more at Fidelity. Investors will pay a commission which varies by country and exchange.

Merrill Edge clients can trade ADRs, but the broker does not allow trading directly on a foreign exchange. So while you will have no problem buying BP or Burberry stock with an ADR, Merrill Edge is not a good way to trade stocks that only trade in London, for example.

Many investors are exposed to international markets simply by holding diversified mutual funds and ETFs. If this is how you plan to invest, there is no significant difference between Merrill Edge and Fidelity – or any other online discount broker, for that matter.

Penny stocks

In a Merrill Edge vs Fidelity match on penny stocks, Fidelity has the advantage. You cannot buy or sell penny stocks through Merrill Edge. Fidelity may allow you to trade penny stocks, but you will need to speak to a representative over the phone.

Typically, investors have access to a wealth of research tools and opinions. Looking at Merrill Edge vs Fidelity, both have robust offerings.

Fidelity often ranks first in research among discount brokers. It provides research from 12 independent research firms. Brokerage makes it easy to see analyst upgrades and downgrades. Fidelity provides access to Thomson Reuters StarMine. This service combines analyst ratings and weights them according to historical analyst accuracy. Fidelity also offers its own proprietary “thematic” research, such as in-depth dives into certain sectors or investment themes (think a white paper on FANG stocks, for example).

Merrill Edge is distinguished by its relationship with Bank of America, providing access to BofA / Merrill Lynch ratings on more than 1,300 US stocks. In addition, clients can take advantage of a wealth of Morningstar and Lipper research for funds, as well as Merrill Edge’s exclusive Stock Story feature for individual stocks. Merrill Edge also offers downloadable searches for mutual funds and ETFs, which sets it apart from investors who prefer to invest in funds instead of choosing individual stocks.

Merrill also offers Merrill Guided Investing. It is a monitoring and surveillance platform for investors who want input from experienced investment professionals. It’s not quite a robo-advisor as this service combines technology with the human insight of a financial advisor.

The Merrill Edge mobile app gives you anytime access to your linked Merrill and Bank of America accounts on your mobile device.

Not to be outdone, Fidelity also offers mobile apps that allow you to trade anytime, anywhere. Investors can view a personalized feed on iPhone or Android.

Who wins: Merrill Edge vs. Fidelity

The Merrill Edge vs Fidelity match leaves investors with two solid options.

Whether you invest in funds or individual stocks, you can find a lot to like about Fidelity and Merrill Edge’s $ 0 commission stock trades, access to research, and highly rated mobile apps. In short, the Merrill Edge vs Fidelity comparison is pretty close and boils down to the features that are most important to you.

Fidelity takes victory for having the only completely free Zero mutual funds, which allow long-term investors to build diversified portfolios of free investments. And Fidelity is the obvious choice for investors who want direct access to international markets, even if it’s not too common. On the other hand, Merrill Edge gets a victory for people who have an existing relationship with Bank of America because their accounts can be integrated smoothly.