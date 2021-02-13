Business
Direct deposit to pay real people faster – NBC Bay Area
When COVID-19 triggered the most sudden economic downturn in U.S. history, millions of people lost their jobs and urgently turned to unemployment benefits to immediately put money in bank for bills.
We need help now, said worker Jason Fishman.
But, candidates like Fishman quickly learned that the lifeline of unemployment in California was not a direct line to their bank accounts. The state does not make direct deposits. He only pays unemployment benefits by paper check or debit card.
The card itself is a joke, Fishman said.
Let’s say you have to pay rent or a mortgage. You either need to withdraw money from an ATM or make a transfer to a separate bank account, which can take a day or two, viewers said. The California unemployment debit card is more than just a slow inconvenience, it’s an Achilles heel.
Unsuspecting candidates like Paloma Dooley were given stacks of cards.
Six debit cards, she said, she lifted a stack of envelopes. None of them are mine, as I have had mine since March.
Fraudsters have tricked the EDD enforcement system, got hold of countless debit cards, and defrauded the state.
We can’t estimate exactly how much that will end up being, State Auditor Elaine Howle said. But we were pretty confident it would end up running into the billions – maybe tens of billions of dollars.
So why does California use a debit card, anyway? Some people don’t have a bank account, so a debit card pays their unemployment faster than a check.
But, most people, 95% of households according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, have a bank account. For them, the cards are slower and less secure.
So why not just offer direct deposit? We asked the employment development service, but they did not respond. Many other states also use debit cards. But, we checked all 50 states and found that 47 of them offered direct deposit. Only Maryland, Nevada and California do not.
It shouldn’t be so, said Stacey Wulkan, a trip planner in San Jose who was on leave when the pandemic began. In May, Wulkan opened our eyes to debit card delays and fees.
She was the first to vote for fast, free direct deposit.
Governor Newsom: Make direct deposit, she said.
He did not do it. But, the state legislature could.
Assembly member Lorena Gonzalez wrote Bill 74 of the Assembly, which would require EDD to offer direct deposit.
I think people have had enough, she said. And I think it’s time to give our constituents the same as most people, and that is to have direct deposit with their UI.
It’s not much to ask, she said.
Bill Gonzalezs has the support of several Bay Area lawmakers, including San Francisco Assembly member Phil Ting.
If a debit card is preventing people from getting their money, it doesn’t work, Ting said.
And even Bank of America seems to be okay with ending the debit card fiasco. Despite an exclusive contract with the state – for an amount of money that EDD did not share with us – a Bank of America spokesperson told us:
We support the addition of direct deposit
However, in the State Senate, a word of warning on giving more responsibility to ESD.
In reality, do you want them to have access to your bank account when they have failed to provide benefits, asked State Senator Shannon Grove of Bakersfield.
Grove said the EDD record with crooks gave him a break. After all, the state auditor just found that EDD authorized 80 requests to be sent to a single mailing address, as well as over $ 300,000 to that address alone.
I think we should definitely reform ESD before moving to direct deposit, she said.
If you want to share your thoughts on direct deposit and unemployment, find your lawmaker using this research tool.
