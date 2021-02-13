Business
Clarity Gold obtains a drilling contractor Canadian Stock Exchange: CLAR.CN
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Clarity Gold Corp. (Clarity or the Business) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that it has retained Forage Val dOr as a drilling contractor for the Destiny project (Destiny or the project) located 75 km north -est of Val d’Or, Quebec in the prolific Abitibi greenstone gold belt. Forage Val d’Or is a local drilling contractor based in the mining and exploration center of Val d’Or, Quebec, with extensive operating experience in the Abitibi region, and has previously drilled for d former operators of the Destiny project.
The contract with Forage Val d’Or is for a first 10,000 m diamond drill hole that will be designed to test several priority targets generated by the Claritys team for Companys’ first drilling campaign on the Destiny project. The campaign is designed to fill in known mineralization along the lateral direction of the DAC Zone in the Gap Zone and test the mineralization at depth now that the company has a healthy cash flow to conduct its operations.
We have the privilege of working with Forage Val d’Or, a well-known drilling contractor in Abitibi with whom our team has previously worked, said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. Their local knowledge of Abitibi operations and first-hand experience drilling on the Destiny project made them an obvious choice for Clarity. We look forward to finalizing the rest of the program plans and starting drilling on the Destiny Project.
About the Destiny Project
The 5,013 ha Destiny project is located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt, where more than 180 million ounces of gold have been produced historically and lies along a major structural fracture that is largely under-explored. The project has excellent infrastructure, with road access approximately 75 km NNE of the town of Val d’Or and considerable work has been done to date, including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.
For a more detailed account, the reader is encouraged to refer to the Companys website.
Qualified person
Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., Member of the Advisory Board and Consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (QP) under NI 43-101 for the technical information contained in this press release and has verified the data disclosed for Destiny Project and approves the technical content contained in this press release.
About clarity
Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny project, the flagship asset of Claritys, a gold-focused project in the mineral-rich Abitibi region of Quebec. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol CLAR. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects, please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
James rogers
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1 (833) 387-7436
Email: [email protected]
Website: claritygoldcorp.com
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:This press release includes certain forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements which are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do, what benefit the Company will derive from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Risks that could modify or prevent such statements from materializing include, but are not limited to, general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
