Clarity Gold obtains a drilling contractor Canadian Stock Exchange: CLAR.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Clarity Gold Corp. (Clarity or the Business) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that it has retained Forage Val dOr as a drilling contractor for the Destiny project (Destiny or the project) located 75 km north -est of Val d’Or, Quebec in the prolific Abitibi greenstone gold belt. Forage Val d’Or is a local drilling contractor based in the mining and exploration center of Val d’Or, Quebec, with extensive operating experience in the Abitibi region, and has previously drilled for d former operators of the Destiny project.

The contract with Forage Val d’Or is for a first 10,000 m diamond drill hole that will be designed to test several priority targets generated by the Claritys team for Companys’ first drilling campaign on the Destiny project. The campaign is designed to fill in known mineralization along the lateral direction of the DAC Zone in the Gap Zone and test the mineralization at depth now that the company has a healthy cash flow to conduct its operations.

We have the privilege of working with Forage Val d’Or, a well-known drilling contractor in Abitibi with whom our team has previously worked, said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. Their local knowledge of Abitibi operations and first-hand experience drilling on the Destiny project made them an obvious choice for Clarity. We look forward to finalizing the rest of the program plans and starting drilling on the Destiny Project.

About the Destiny Project

The 5,013 ha Destiny project is located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt, where more than 180 million ounces of gold have been produced historically and lies along a major structural fracture that is largely under-explored. The project has excellent infrastructure, with road access approximately 75 km NNE of the town of Val d’Or and considerable work has been done to date, including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

For a more detailed account, the reader is encouraged to refer to the Companys website.

Qualified person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., Member of the Advisory Board and Consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (QP) under NI 43-101 for the technical information contained in this press release and has verified the data disclosed for Destiny Project and approves the technical content contained in this press release.

About clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny project, the flagship asset of Claritys, a gold-focused project in the mineral-rich Abitibi region of Quebec. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol CLAR. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects, please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

