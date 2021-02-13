Investors Seek Share Of Hotels And Cruise Lines As U.S. Covid Vaccinations Rise

Investors are watching next week’s earnings reports from hotels, cruise lines and other businesses that have been hit hard by Covi-19 to see which companies could be the first to bounce back when the pandemic recedes.

For nearly a year, fund managers have looked widely beyond profits in the travel and leisure sector, where coronavirus-fueled lockdowns and travel restrictions have hit companies and crushed the price of their shares: Shares of Marriott and Norwegian Cruise Lines, for example, are down 12% or more last year, compared to an almost 17% gain for the S&P 500 through Friday afternoon.

However, the numbers for the next few weeks could offer clues as to which companies are in better financial health and would benefit the most from the economic reopening, while allowing investors to better assess where companies should be valued.

“The results across the board will be bad, but it’s really going to be who comes back,” said Adam Trivison, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds.

The focus on travel and leisure companies comes as investors more broadly assess the effectiveness of the U.S. vaccination effort and the extent to which it will help the economy get back on track.

The White House announced on Feb. 2 that it would begin shipping vaccines directly to retail pharmacies alongside regular shipments to states, increasing weekly vaccine stocks to 11.5 million. About 10.5% of the U.S. population through Feb. 11 had received at least one of the two vaccines needed for a full vaccination, according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Will Hilkert, portfolio manager of Fidelity Select Leisure fund, said the results for the next two quarters will serve as a gut for investors who have bet on the leisure sector to play on the reopening of the economy.

“Over the next six to nine months, you will have a chance to make sure that what you think the world is going to look like after the pandemic is in line with business fundamentals,” he said.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Hyatt Hotels Corp are expected to release their results on February 17, followed by Marriott, Norwegian Cruise Lines and TripAdvisor on February 18.

Trivison, of Gabelli Funds, said he would keep an eye on hotel bookings as part of group meetings, which he hopes to offer clues to the extent of employee travel in the coming week. Business travelers typically make up 25% of a hotel chain’s customers, although that number may be higher in destinations like Orlando and Las Vegas.

Historically high valuations in the hospitality sector may give some potential investors a break from buying at current levels, said Daniel Kane, portfolio manager at Artisan Partners who bought shares of Marriott as its stock fell. in March and April.

Most hospitality stocks are now trading based on estimates of their 2023 earnings, pushing their current valuations well above their long-term averages, said Robin Farley, analyst at UBS.

Marriott, for example, is trading at a trailing price for a profit multiple of 240.7, while Hilton is currently unprofitable, but is trading at 515.7 in its current fiscal year profits, according to the data from Refinitiv.

Cruise lines, meanwhile, aren’t expected to become largely profitable again until 2022, when most restrictions on international travel are expected to be relaxed. Norwegian, for example, is trading at 35.2 times its estimated profits for 2022, while Royal Caribbean is trading at 40.4 times its estimated profits for 2022, according to Refinitiv. Marriott was trading at a trailing P / E of around 16 before widespread economic restrictions were put in place in March.

Chris Terry, a portfolio manager at Hodges Funds, reduced a position in Norwegian after the company’s shares rallied following the vaccine approval. He is now waiting for the company to show gradual improvement in its next earnings report to confirm that business is rebounding.

“Going back a year ago, the quarterly results were basically irrelevant,” he said. “Now we want to see that there is progress on the schedule to bring revenues back to where they were in a meaningful way.”