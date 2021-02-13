Canadian regulator approves launch of world’s first Bitcoin ETF – Investment Manager





TORONTO, Feb.12 (Reuters) – Canada’s main securities regulator has cleared the launch of the world’s first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, an investment manager said on Friday, giving investors better access to the cryptocurrency that sparked an explosion in commercial interest. The Ontario Securities Commission has approved the launch of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, Toronto-based asset management firm Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement. The OSC confirmed the ETF’s approval in a separate statement to Reuters. The ETF will be the first in the world to invest directly in physically settled Bitcoin, not derivatives, allowing investors easy and efficient access to the emerging cryptocurrency asset class, Purpose Investments said. Investors were able to trade bitcoin using futures contracts on the CME derivatives exchange. They can also buy closed-end investment funds, such as the Bitcoin Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange. An ETF might offer certain advantages to investors, such as lower fees. Bitcoin hit a record high of $ 48,975 on Friday. It has gained around 63% so far this year and has climbed around 1130% since mid-March 2020. Elon Musks Tesla revealed on Monday that he bought $ 1.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a payment method for his cars, while the cryptocurrency is increasingly accepted by the big guys. financial companies. Eight companies in the United States have attempted unsuccessfully since 2013 to create a bitcoin ETF, according to Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at New York-based CFRA. Among the issues the Securities and Exchange Commission seems to be focusing on is the potential for market manipulation and the process of custody audits that verify that a fund holds its purported assets. While some expect a Canadian ETF approval to pave the way for a near-term U.S. approval, we expect the SEC under new leadership to take its time reviewing some of VanEck’s new filings and others, Rosenbluth said. VanEck is a New York-based investment management firm. Gary Gensler, former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was appointed chairman of the SEC last month by US President Joe Biden. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and David Randall; Editing by Denny Thomas and Dan Grebler)

