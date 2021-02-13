Walmart, Sam’s Club and Kroger Offer COVID Vaccines | Local News





Walmart, Sams Club and Kroger pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Kokomo, giving qualified residents another access point to receive an injection. Stores offer the vaccine through the US federal retail pharmacy program, which on Thursday shipped 1 million doses of the vaccine directly to pharmacies nationwide. The initial deployment will include 6,500 pharmacies and grocery stores. The plan is to eventually expand to 40,000 pharmacies across the country as supply increases, but the timing is unclear. At Kokomo, eligible customers can schedule an appointment for a vaccine through the Walmart, Sams Club, and Kroger websites once appointments are available and during the term of the assignment. Residents do not need to be a Sams Club member to register for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but the exact timing will vary depending on local vaccine availability. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why clients are encouraged to create a profile, which helps to ensure clients receive the second dose of vaccine on time. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Indiana, who are frontline workers, or those 60 years of age or older. In Howard County, more than 8,800 people had received their first injection of the vaccine on Friday, and more than 2,400 had been fully inoculated with a second injection. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sams Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with a focus on sites that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care. Although the initial vaccine supply is limited, pharmacists and technicians at Walmart and Sams Club have said they are ready to help expand access to vaccines across the country. The company said in a statement that it has worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take into account population density, client demographics, infection rates and availability of health care resources. local to identify many participating sites. The company said 90% of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, which is partnering with the CDC and states to act as quickly as possible to help deliver vaccines to eligible populations. The company said vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. Eligible residents can also get vaccinated at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center. The clinic there is run by the Howard County Department of Health.







