S. Prestley Blake; brought Fribbles, along with friendly, affordable restaurants, to New England, dies at 106

Mr. Blake took action. He started buying large blocks of shares in Friendlys and in 2001 he was the largest shareholder. He then launched a multi-year, $ 11 million legal battle to oust CEO Donald Smith and his management team.

The campaign was a success. Friendlys was sold to a private equity firm in 2007, its twists and turns are recounted in a classic Harvard Business School case study of shareholder activism. Beyond that, the struggle to try and restore Friendlys to its former glory crowned the career of a longtime entrepreneur.

President Blake, who introduced millions of people to the Fribble drink and other frozen treats, and took immense joy in doing so, died Thursday in Stuart, Florida. He was 106 years old.

Her son, Benson, told the New York Times the cause was respiratory failure.

While not exactly a rags-to-riches story, Mr. Blake embodied the courage and vision to transform a corner store into a regional brand.

From the start, Friendlys stores took pride in serving burgers, sandwiches and ice cream concoctions at reasonable prices in a kid friendly environment. In a post-war America hungry for intimate comfort food, their formula struck a sweet spot.

Managerially, the Blake brothers were remarkably different. Pres, who oversaw real estate purchasing, finances and operations, was strict, without compromise. Curt, who ran the staff and training functions, was, well, nicer.

As Curt commented to the Globe in 2014, my mom used to say that if Pres owned the business on his own, he wouldn’t have employees. If I owned the business on my own, I would give everything to the employees.

Those who did not share Pres Blakes’ vision or values ​​have certainly encountered a formidable foe, whether leading Friends on the inside or agitating on the outside.

I guess you can see I’m stubborn. It has always been, he wrote in A Friendly Life, a memoir originally published in 2011. Reflecting on his war on the Friendlys leadership, he added: Do nothing when you see good committing a wrong, that’s not how I was raised.

Stewart Prestley Blake was born November 26, 1914 in New Jersey, but mostly grew up in Springfield. Her father, Herbert, was a sales manager; his mother, Ethel, a schoolteacher. One of four children, Pres was educated at Mount Hermon (now Northfield Mount Hermon) and Trinity College. Yet his business acumen did not come from textbooks or case studies, but from hard work and hands-on experience.

Borrowing $ 547 from their parents, the Blake brothers opened their first ice cream store in Springfield in July 1935. A penny would give a customer two scoops; the brothers paid each other a weekly salary of $ 4 each. Two years later, they opened a second store, relying on profits, not borrowed funds, to expand their business model.

In 1943, the Blakes closed both stores for the remainder of World War II. Curt enlisted in the Army Air Corps. Pres worked as a supplies shipper for a Westinghouse factory. After the wars ended, they embarked on a period of rapid expansion, with the number of friendly ice cream locations reaching 25 in two years. At its peak, the chain had 850 locations, mostly in the northeast.

Prestley and Curtis Blake stand outside the site of the first Friendly in this undated photo. Courtesy of Friendly’s

Positioned between fast food restaurants such as McDonalds and more upscale emporias, the Friendlys chain has become known for its cleanliness, speed of service, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Replacing a free fallen ice cream cone, for example, was part of a larger philosophy, Blake noted. Never try to pull fast clients on clients, rip them off, or bypass them.

He remained CEO of the company until 1979 when the Blakes sold Friendlys, now headquartered in Wilbraham, to Hershey Co. In 1988, Hershey sold the company back to a restaurant management group led by Smith, a former executive of Burger King and PepsiCo.

The Smiths Group went public in 1997 and has continued to grow, borrowing tens of millions to finance its growth. Crushing debt, which reached $ 260 million, quickly pushed its share price up from $ 18 to less than $ 2. At the time, a major shareholder, Mr. Blake confronted Smith at a public meeting, where he accused the CEO of using a corporate jet for personal travel and diverting Friendlys earnings to a business. separate belonging to the Smiths management group.

At one point, Mr. Blake hired a private investigator to investigate Smith. In 2003, he filed a lawsuit, alleging misuse of company funds. The action led to a lengthy legal battle that has proven to be costly in many ways. When Curt Blake sided with Smith, saying the CEO mostly did a good job, the two brothers stopped talking for many years. However, they eventually fixed the fences.

From the start, President Blake sought out high profile businessmen as mentors. This group included retail magnate JC Penney, General Motors CEO Harlow Curtice, McDonalds fame Ray Kroc and Readers Digest founder DeWitt Wallace.

In the less controversial moments of his retirement, Mr Blake, who sold his entire supply of Friendlys many years ago, has himself become a mentor to dozens of young entrepreneurs. He also found ample time to devote himself to other lifelong passions: sailing (on his 102-foot schooner America), world travel, vintage car collecting (he owned up to 24 Classic Rolls-Royces) and philanthropy (on average, he and his wife donated $ 1.5 million per year). Mr. Blake and one of his cars even appeared in the movie Tell Me You Love Me, Junie Moon.

Western New England College is now home to the S. Prestley Blake Law Center, one of many institutional buildings or entities bearing the Blake surname. Mr. Blake has been honored by many institutions and organizations during his lifetime, including the Boy Scouts of America and the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship.

Mr. Blake has married three times. He and his third wife, Helen Davis, whom he married in 1982, maintained homes in Somers, Connecticut, and Stuart, Florida. In addition to his wife and brother, who turned 100 in March 2017, he leaves behind two children, Nancy and Benson Blake; four stepchildren; and five grandchildren.

Mr. Blakes’ decision to build a 10,000 square foot replica of Jefferson’s 18th-century Virginia farmhouse reflected his love for American history. I want people to talk about Thomas Jefferson’s legacy, he told The Globe in 2014, and this house is a good candidate to promote his life.

Mr. Blake had a replica of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello built in Somers, Conn. Pat Eaton-Robb / Associated Press

Mr. Blake, in the lobby of his $ 6 million Jeffersonian house. The Boston Globe / Globe Freelance

Never intending to live there, Mr. Blake put the house on the market for $ 6.5 million, knowing he would lose money on this transaction. The house, which sold at auction in 2016 for $ 2.1 million, has plenty of modern amenities, including geothermal heating, LED lighting and a three-car garage.

In September 2015, Mr. Blake had a frightening accident while operating a backhoe on his property in Connecticut. The machine rolled over an embankment in an open pit. Its hundred-year-old operator survived with only scrapes and bruises.

Following a bankruptcy filing in 2011 and numerous store closings, Friendlys has entered a period of expansion but has been hit hard, along with many restaurant chains, by the coronavirus pandemic.

The the company filed for bankruptcy again in November, and Connecticut-based investor group Amici Partners bought the business for just under $ 2 million. There are now about 140 Friendlys points of sale, all operating on or near the East Coast.

His Wilbraham ice cream manufacturing and distribution business was sold in 2016 for $ 155 million.

Decades after retiring from active management, Mr Blake continued to attend the company’s annual picnic for retirees, dressed in a bow tie and blazer. He also enjoyed a scoop of Friendlys ice cream pretty much every day of his adult life.

Favorite Pres Blakes flavors? Chocolate and coffee.

Material from the New York Times was used in this obituary.