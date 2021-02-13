SHAREHOLDER CHANGE ANNOUNCED ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET LAW Helsinki Stock Exchange: RAP1V





Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock market press release

February 12, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. ANNOUNCEMENT OF A MODIFICATION OF THE SHAREHOLDING UNDER CHAPTER 9, ARTICLE 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET LAW Rapala VMC Corporation received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Sycamore Partners Management, LP (New York, United States) on 02.12.2021. According to the notification, Cermak Road LLC’s aggregate interest in the shares of Rapala VMC Corporations (ISIN: FI0009007355) exceeded the threshold of fifteen (15) percent on February 11, 2021. Rapala VMC Corporation has one series of shares, and each share carries the right to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 39,000,000. Total positions of the person (s) subject to the notification obligation: % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in% Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 19.23 N / A 19.23 39,000,000 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N / A N / A N / A Details notified of the resulting situation on the date the threshold is crossed: A: Shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class / type of shares Direct (SMA 9: 5) Indirect (SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7) Direct (SMA 9: 5) Indirect (SMA 9: 6 and 9: 7) RAPALA VMC (FI0009007355) 7,500,000 N / A 19.23% N / A SUB-TOTAL A 7,500,000 19.23% B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9: 6a

None notified Information relating to the person subject to the notification obligation

Complete chain of controlled companies through which voting rights and / or financial instruments are actually held, starting with the natural or legal person ultimately controlling: Last name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Cermak Road LLC 19.23 N / A 19.23 Sycamore III Partners, LP 19.23 N / A 19.23 Sycamore Partners III GP, LP 19.23 N / A 19.23 Additional information:

Sycamore Partners Management, LP is the investment advisor to Sycamore Partners III, LP. The beneficial owners listed above hold a passive interest in Rapala VMC Corporation. RAPALA VMC CORPORATION For more information, please contact:

Olli Aho, investor relations, tel. +358 9 7562540 Distribution: NASDAQ OMX Helsinki and Main Media About Rapala VMC Corporation

The Rapala group is the world leader in fishing tackle and the world market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing knives and tools. The group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and the Rapalas distribution network is the most important in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing plants are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the United Kingdom. The Rapala Group brand portfolio includes the industry leading brand, Rapala, and other global brands such as VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. The Group, with a turnover of 261 million euros in 2020, employs some 2,100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporations shares have been listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange since 1998. Rapala VMC Corporation, Stock Exchange press release, February 12, 2021

