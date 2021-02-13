Electric vehicles in India: a long winding road ahead, says Maruti Suzuki president





RC Bhargava Tesla’s announcement of its upcoming entry into India caused a stir last month. Tesla founder and the richest person in the world, Elon Musk had teased the launch in India for the past two years. Now, with the EV company officially entering India by registering with the Registrar of Companies as Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd., incorporated in Bengaluru, the anticipation has ended. But how does the chairman of Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automaker, view the electric vehicle market? IS INDIA READY FOR EVs? Speaking exclusively to ET NOW, RC Bhargava, President of Maruti Suzuki, said: “I don’t think (Tesla’s growth) is of any relevance to us … it doesn’t affect what we do. ” He says he won’t see a large number of electric cars on Indian roads in the next five years. The growth of the electric car market depends on various factors and customer acceptability may not increase significantly over the next 4-5 years according to Bhargava. WHY ARE EVs ALWAYS ON A SLOW TRACK? Mr Bhargava says: “There is no manufacturing of batteries in India. This is the biggest handicap because batteries are the key to electric vehicles and all electric cars that are manufactured today are based on the the hulls of these batteries which are mostly imported from China. ” He doubts India’s electric vehicle industry can grow quickly if we mostly depend on China for batteries. HIGH COSTS TO MAKE THE SWITCH MORE RESISTANT Another factor for EVs being on a slow lane is that battery manufacturing technology has not been upgraded to the scale of expectations and even the cost of batteries is not going down as expected, according to Bhargava. He says small automakers will be reluctant to go green if manufacturing costs don’t come down. He also adds that there are many issues surrounding infrared and battery charging installations etc. in the minds of customers that can make the switch to EVs more difficult for them. Li-ion BATTERIES: DOMINANCE CHINA “The problem we also have to face is that even though we are starting to manufacture shells in India, the current technology is based on the use of lithium. Lithium is a material that is completely imported and a large percentage of these resources. lithium batteries controlled by a single country. The strategic implications must also be considered by policy makers in India, “said Bhargava. GOVERNMENT PUSH EV The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, informed the Lok Sabha in a written response that to stimulate electric mobility, the government intends to support through subsidies around 62,000 electric cars and buses, in addition to 15 lakh electric to three and two wheels. Emphasis is also placed on creating an electric charging infrastructure, Phase II of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) is being implemented with total budget support of Rs 10,000 crore, he added. After chairing a high-power meeting this week focused on research and development in the field of alternative fuels, the Union minister said the government will take an integrated approach and develop a policy to make India self-sufficient. in the field of advanced batteries. technologies to power electric vehicles and other applications.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos