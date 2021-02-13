Buy Better: Disney vs. Netflix

The race for premium streaming video leadership essentially boils down to Walt disneyof (NYSE: DIS) Disney + and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The latter will always be in the conversation. Netflix kicks off 2020 with 203.7 million paid streaming subscriptions worldwide, and by the end of next month, it expects nearly 210 million.

Disney + has less than half of Netflix’s premium subtitle count, but it’s growing considerably faster. It had exploded to 94.9 million premium subscribers by early January, an incredible feat for a platform that wasn’t even about 14 months earlier.

Disney naturally has a lot more to offer than Disney + – and we’ll get to that soon – but it’s also a great place to start deciding which market is in your wallet. Is Disney the best buy? Is Netflix the best addition? Let’s take a closer look at which one should be at the top of your shopping list.

Just Netflix

Disney + naturally grows a lot faster than Netflix, but let’s not assume the top dog is a slowpoke. Netflix had 158.3 million premium accounts on its lists as of the end of the third quarter of 2019, a few weeks before Disney + launched. The 45.4 million net additions it has recorded since then is less than half of Disney’s market grab, but Netflix’s dominance isn’t all about gross viewership.

There is price elasticity for the Netflix model. It is raising the price of its most popular plan this year, which it has now done five times since the start of 2014. Average income per member has fallen from $ 9.88 to $ 11.02 per month, despite a push to cheaper international markets and face currency headwinds.

Disney + costs much less than Netflix, and its average revenue per membership has been declining since launch as it moves its platform overseas with more affordable rates in developing international markets. Disney’s average monthly income per user has increased from $ 5.56 to $ 4.03 over the past year. Spooned in a new way, we’re talking about Netflix on a revenue rate that translates to $ 2.2 billion per month – nearly six times more than Disney + at $ 382 million.

There is a scale advantage of Netflix. If you’re trying to sell a new movie or show, you want Netflix to reach as large an audience as possible. No company can spend as much as Netflix without breaking the bank because it can split its programming costs by the largest paying audience.

Netflix must win this fight? Law? Well, remember Mickey Mouse.

The mouse always wins

If this was just a Disney + vs. Netflix battle, then of course the nod would go to Netflix. Disney’s market capitalization of $ 347 billion is $ 100 billion higher than that of Netflix. However, Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service of the same name is only a small part of the empire here. Disney + might be the company that generates all the buzz and headlines, but it currently only accounts for 7% of media stock revenue.

Right now, Disney + isn’t even the entertainment giant’s biggest revenue generator among streaming services. Hulu, owned by Disney, actually generates more than double the revenue of Disney +. Investors also get the world’s most visited theme parks, ABC and a controlling stake in ESPN.

In a world where content is king, Disney owns Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. This is an intellectual property portfolio that was able to create the six highest grossing movies of 2019 – you know, when we were going to the movies.

Netflix is ​​great, and even when Disney is running on all cylinders, Netflix will still be the fastest growing company. I own shares of both companies, so obviously I believe both stocks can beat the market. However, with Disney having so much to offer beyond its rapidly growing Disney + platform, this is the best buy here.