CDSL Becomes India’s First Custodian to Open 3 Crore Active Demat Accounts

Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) became the first and only listed depository in India to open three crore plus (30 million) active demat accounts. CDSL is currently the largest depository in the country in terms of active demat accounts.

The custodian facilitates the electronic holding and trading of securities and facilitates the settlement of transactions on the stock exchange.

Of the new accounts, around 98.4% are from retail investors and with a 97% reach of PIN codes, CDSL said in a statement on Saturday.

CDSL demat accounts crossed the 1 crore mark in August 2015, 2 crore in January 2020 and 3 crore last month.

“There is a huge opportunity for growth given that a large part of our country’s population is still outside the securities markets,” said G Mahalingam, Wholetime member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

He called for increased awareness of government securities, the role of market infrastructure institutions, investor protection and the importance of corporate governance systems.

Mahalingam also emphasized the role of strong regulatory accountability for a strong and sustainable ecosystem among market infrastructure institutions.

CDSL Chairman BV Chaubal said the goal of registering new demat accounts was shifting from subways to tier two and three cities, indicating a deepening and widening of the capital market. .

“We are working to strengthen its digital footprint and provide various digital solutions to investors,” he said. “The three crore demat accounts are a testament to the convenience offered to customers.”

The main shareholders of CDSL are BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange), Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Standard Chartered Bank.