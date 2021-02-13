Business
Akron store owner thanks his loyal customers
The store is closed, the windows are empty and the hearts of chocolate lovers are broken.
This will be the first Valentine’s Day in nearly 75 years without Temos Candy Co. in Akron.
Last Saturday I had 12 calls to my shop, said owner Larry Temo, 88. Everyone is talking about Valentine’s Day. Many people have been buying this product for many, many years. And I feel bad, but what can I do?
Temo chose not to reopen the West Exchange Street store in September after its usual summer shutdown. He had previously considered selling the Five Points business, but the COVID-19 pandemic has arrived and a temporary shutdown has become permanent.
It was time to close, he said.
His wife, Joan, died on June 30 at the age of 87. Her brother, Jim, died in 2018 at age 84.
When asked if he had a message for clients, Temo replied: All I can say is thank you for being such a great client who has kept us in business all these years.
He was 14 when his parents, Christ and Areti Temo, started the Akron business in 1947. He and his brother, Jim, and his sister, Connie, all helped with the confectionery, which used family recipes from the old country. .
We come from a small town called Naoussa in the northern part of Greece, Temo said. My father was only a sixth year old and came to this country. And he insisted that we graduate from high school and go to college.
Temo graduated from Buchtel High School and Akron University. He was appointed first lieutenant in the US Army Quartermaster Corps after training with the ROTC and considered a career in the military, but his father was ill and needed help with the chocolate business.
I came back and worked with my father, he said. I ended up meeting my wife.
He and his brother took over the business in the late 1950s. Jim Temo, design engineer at BF Goodrich, worked in the store after hours and created the chocolate molds for the famous Valentine’s hearts. , Easter eggs and Christmas trees from Temos.
Jims’ wife, Elaine, was a mainstay of the shop, wrapping chocolates, making baskets, working at the counter, answering phones, doing office chores, and doing banking duties.
Larrys’ wife, Joan, was working quite a bit at the store when they got married for the first time.
She was dipping chocolates, Temo said, laughing. Her hands were in chocolate and she ate more than she did.
The store was famous for its fresh hand-soaked confectionery for retail and wholesale. Generations of customers lined up to buy Temos candy before the holidays.
I don’t know anyone who uses the kind of chocolate I make, Temo says.
He blended two kinds of high-quality chocolate to provide the perfect consistency for hand dipping. Neither too thin nor too thick.
It wasn’t my appearance that sold my product, Temo said. It was the product and the chocolate I was using. I mean, anyone can make a cream and cover the nuts with chocolate.
Another factor in the closure of the Akron store was that one of the two chocolates used in the special Temos blend is no longer available. Supplier Peters Chocolate has stopped making the best chocolate it produces, Temo said.
They left one of them right after Easter because the price has gone up so much that no one can afford it anymore, Temo said. So good thing that I quit.
Its bittersweet, however, especially at this time of year.
I feel bad because a lot of people go to Acme and there won’t be a chocolate heart for Valentine’s Day, he said.
Normally Temo would prepare for Easter, but he was busy cleaning the store. He hopes to sell kettles, blenders, soaking tables, shelves, display cases, office furniture and other equipment.
Everything I have is so old that I don’t know if anyone would buy them, he said. This is what I’ve been doing all day: call different places and see if they’re interested.
A Lakewood candy maker bought him scales. A wholesaler plans to take a look at other equipment next week.
The problem I have right now is cleaning up the place, if I can, he said. I don’t know what’s going to happen.
There will be no more Temos chocolate for Valentine’s Day or any other holiday.
No more cherry cordials, no more peanut clusters, no more vanilla creams, no more almond peel, no more chocolate bunnies.
Everything is empty, I have no product at all, Temo said.
Mark J. Price can be reached at [email protected]
