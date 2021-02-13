Confirmed: Universal Music Group to go public this year on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange

Looks like Universal Music Group “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/universal-music-group/ “> Universal Music Group goes public this year in Amsterdam.

UMG’s parent company Vivendi has confirmed that it is considering a proposal to pull 60% of the music company from the French company, and for UMG to start trading on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange by end of 2021.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/people/arnaud-de-puyfontaine/ “> Arnaud de Puyfontaine and Yannick Bollor (respectively CEO of Vivendi and chairman of its supervisory board), informed their colleagues in the news this morning (February 13).

A new Vivendi investor press release reveals additional details, noting that following the recent sale of UMG shares to a Tencent-led consortium for an enterprise value of $ 30 billion, Vivendi saw “interests expressed by other investors at prices potentially higher ”for holdings in Universal.

Vivendi confirms that its management board is now considering “a distribution of 60% of UMG’s capital to Vivendi shareholders” via a “special dividend”.

Vivendi adds: “The listing of the shares of UMG, a holding in the process of being set up in the Netherlands, would be requested on the regulated market of Euronext NV in Amsterdam, in a country which has been one of the historic houses of UMG. . The transaction received an initial favorable response from the consortium led by Tencent with which the proposed listing will be reviewed. “

A consortium led by Tencent Holdings closed the acquisition of a second 10% stake in UMG last month, bringing its total stake to 20%.

This acquisition gave Universal Music Group an enterprise value of $ 30 billion (with a current value of approximately $ 36 billion).

A note from Exane BNPP now estimates that the sale of 60% of shares to Vivendi shareholders would see a post-IPO Universal Music Group held at around 20% by the Tencent consortium, 20% by Vivendi, 16% directly by the Bollor group (which owns around 27% of Vivendi) and 44% by other Vivendi shareholders.

Sir Lucian Grainge “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/people/sir-lucian-grainge/ “> Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, briefed his global employees on developments today ‘ hui via an internal note, obtained by MBW.

“I could not be more proud: it is not only a validation of our strategy, our teams and our unprecedented successes, it is a natural evolution in the rich history of our company that will allow our culture entrepreneurial and creative to continue to soar. “ Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group

Writes Grainge: “I could not be more proud: this is not just a validation of our strategy, our teams and our unprecedented successes, it is a natural evolution in the rich history of our company that will allow our entrepreneurial and creative culture to continue. to skyrocket.

“Well, keep pushing forward on our strategic goals at full steam. Stay true to our artists and songwriters. Well, keep innovating and helping lead the music community to the next amazing chapter.

“In short, as I have said time and time again, stay true to our mission: to harness our collective talents and resources to shape culture through the power of music. When, in collaboration with artists, we come together as a company, what we can accomplish is truly remarkable.

Dear friends and colleagues,

We have great news to share with you.

Today we announced Vivendis’ intention to review the distribution of 60% of the capital of Universal Music Group and its subsequent listing before the end of 2021.

This plan is the result of the joint efforts of Vivendi and Universal Music Group in recent years, under the leadership of Sir Lucian Grainge, to strengthen the company’s position as an undisputed leader in the music industry.

UMG has strengthened its global leadership by focusing on its creative DNA and uniqueness: talent, new and established, both local and global. At the same time, UMG has succeeded in leading the massive transformation of consumer adoption of streaming and subscription.

Recently, the successful opening of UMG’s share capital to an international consortium led by Tencent has confirmed its attractiveness to strategic investors.

The potential distribution of 60% of UMG’s capital will be the subject of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Vivendi on March 29, 2021. The plan, if it materializes, would mark a new stage in the privileged relationship between our companies. ‘has been established for many years.

UMG would be able to take advantage of significantly increased financial flexibility to continue its dynamic growth and pioneering role in the music and entertainment industry, to the benefit of artists and fans around the world.

This new chapter in Vivendis’ career would offer the Group a unique opportunity to accelerate its development as a world leader in content, media and communication, by promoting open and multicultural creativity.

We will be able to count on additional financial resources with a strategic roadmap based on several pillars: the creation of quality content and global distribution capacities; the development towards new entertainment formats and high potential markets; growing integration between our businesses and our activities.

We are very excited about the prospects for the future. We will continue, thanks to all of you, to promote what makes our group unique. Our business model is very robust. The diversity of our professions and the creativity of our talents are unparalleled.

Thank you for what you have accomplished so far. We know that we can count on you for the next chapters.

