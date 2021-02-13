Stimulus outlook could boost stock market and interest rates in the coming week

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on January 12, 2021 in New York City. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

The outlook for a major government spending program could continue to boost the stock market and put upward pressure on interest rates in the week ahead. The earnings season is starting to wind down, but some big names are yet to announce. Walmart’s results on Thursday should provide a good window to the consumer, as is the government retail sales report for January, also due on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its last meeting, and investors will dig deeper to get a glimpse of the central bank’s take on inflation.

Two dominant themes in the outlook for recovery

Inflation and rising interest rates have been two dominant themes for investors recently and are increasingly so as the market has improved its view of the market. the coronavirus stimulus could be signed into law. “The market is waiting to see the size of the package. This is going to be important. They can achieve this through reconciliation,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Krosby said Democrats could adopt the stimulus as part of the budget reconciliation, which means they could approve it with a simple majority instead of relying on negotiations with Republicans. Some in the markets had anticipated a package of $ 1 trillion or less if there was a negotiated deal, but that now seems unlikely. Policy makers have changed their minds on the proposed $ 1.9 trillion package. “President Biden’s proposed stimulus from moderate Democrats is pushed back less than expected, so a price of around $ 1.5 trillion seems likely, which is higher than we initially thought,” noted Cornerstone Macro policy analysts. They say they expect a bill to be passed in the week of February 22 that could become law by the first week of March. Investors will remain focused on its progress throughout Congress. Market professionals expect that the larger the spending, the higher the economic growth will be in the short term. This has helped send Treasury yields, which move opposite prices, to higher levels. It has also increased concerns about inflation.

Inflation and rising yields

Over the past week, the The 10-year yield, a key benchmark, touched 1.2% for the first time since March. It reached that level briefly at the start of the week, but returned to it in the last hour of trading on Friday. Yields are rising thanks to optimism in an improving economy, but also to rising inflation expectations. “If you think of the big drivers, they’re linked – vaccines, stimulus and inflation,” said Michael Schumacher, head of rate strategy at Wells Fargo Securities. “If there is more talk outside of DC to move the stimulus package forward, that sets the stage for increased yields.” The market is worried about the growing economy as it could be a trigger to change Fed policy. At the same time, the Fed has said it will tolerate inflation above its 2% target. Krosby of Prudential Financial said the market will also pay close attention to the Producer Price Index on Wednesday, although that is usually not a big factor. “Because there is such a debate about inflationary trends, I know the CPI [consumer price index] got comfortable, but the producer price index is coming and we’ll see if that has eased, ”she said. “Obviously the supply chains are being restored and stocks are building,” Krosby said. Consumer inflation grew at an annual rate of 1.4% in January.

Housing statistics

Housing data is also dominant on the short week calendar. The National Association of Home Builders on Wednesday released its data on the Housing Market Index, a measure of sentiment regarding market conditions for new home sales. On Thursday, the government will release data on pending home sales and building permits. Finally, the National Association of Real Estate Agents will release data on sales of existing homes on Friday.

Next audition on GameStop and short presses

Stocks rose over the past week, with energy, tech and financials performing the best. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, ending the week at 3,934. There were market hot spots, like cannabis stocks, which have become the latest target of the Reddit business community. Shares rose on Wednesday, adding to already strong gains in recent weeks before abandoning some of those advances. Investors will also focus on Thursday’s hearing before the House Financial Services Committee on wild trading recently in GameStop and other heavily bypassed names. Robinhood’s CEO is expected to testify, as are executives at Melvin Capital Management and Citadel. The frenetic activity of some small and short stocks has raised concerns that the market is overheating. But Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, said the advance in the market as a whole was intact. “Overall it’s a bull market. I think the stability of the lead is underestimated,” Wald said. He said the techniques in the market are sound. The scale is broad and there is cyclical leadership. “Sectors with low volatility and high dividends are at risk,” said Wald. Utilities and consumer staples, which both fall into this category, fell this week. The market was also awaiting the outcome of former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, and it should not react.

