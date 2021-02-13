New Drug Approved for Chemo-Induced Myelosuppression in SCLC





FDA trilaciclib approved (Cosela) Friday to protect bone wheelbarrow function and reduce the risk of severe chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Trilaciclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor, is for use in patients with SCLC with advanced disease, before receiving chemotherapy. Although several other CDK4 / 6 inhibitors are approved as treatments for breast cancer, this is the first indication in the class as a myeloprotective agent. “For patients with extended stage small cell lung cancer, protecting bone marrow function can help make their chemotherapy safer and allow them to complete treatment on time and according to plan,” Albert Deisseroth, MD, PhD, of the Division of Non-Malignant Hematology at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “Today’s approval of Cosela will give patients a treatment option that may reduce the occurrence of a common and harmful side effect of chemotherapy.” The approval was based on the pooled results of three randomized, placebo-controlled trials involving 245 patients with extensive stage SCLC. In the results of studies presented at the 2020 Lung Cancer Virtual Conference in North America, 11.4% of people receiving trilaciclib before chemotherapy experienced severe neutropenia in the first four cycles of treatment compared to 52.9%. % of those who received a placebo (P<0.0001). The mean duration of severe neutropenia was 0 versus 4 days, respectively. “Chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression can lead to an increased risk of infection, severe anemia, and / or bleeding,” said Jeffrey Crawford, MD, of the Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, North Carolina, in a report. drug manufacturer’s declaration G1 Therapeutics. “To date, approaches have included the use of growth factor agents to speed up recovery of blood cells after bone marrow injury, as well as antibiotics and transfusions if needed. In pooled trial data, supportive care granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) was less frequently needed in patients who received trilaciclib (28.5% vs. 56.3% with placebo), as well as erythropoiesis stimulating agents (3.3% vs. 11.8%). Common adverse events (AEs) associated with trilaciclib included fatigue, headache, hypocalcemia, hypokalaemia, hypophosphatemia, increased aspartate aminotransferase, and pneumonia. Serious AEs have occurred in 30% of patients, with bleeding, respiratory failure and thrombosis being the most common. In its approval announcement, the FDA warned of the risk of acute embryo-fetal toxicity, hypersensitivity, injection site reactions, and pneumonia / interstitial lung disease.

