Kansas Sports Betting Bill Goes To State Legislature

Kansas City Chiefs fans weren’t the only ones in Kansas who would have been disappointed with Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Sports bettors have also likely been disappointed, as the legislative deadlock in recent years has prevented the state from allowing betting on live sports events, an activity that nearly 20 states have legalized since 2018.

But lawmakers are ready to start over, with the hope that the desire for new sources of revenue, along with demand from sports-hungry residents, will finally be the push to implement some form of sports betting.

The Kansas Lottery has estimated that up to $ 600 million in bets could be placed each year, and casinos are optimistic about the potential for growth to come.

“We believe that legal sports betting has the potential to provide a significant boost to the Kansass gaming industry and provide a new source of revenue for the state of Kansas,” said Jeff Morris, lobbyist at Penn National Gaming, who runs Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway. in Wyandotte County.

But glaring differences remain between competing proposals in the House and the Senate, reopening similar debates from years past and setting the stage for some high-stakes deals.

“All interested parties have continued discussions, they have continued to try to find common ground,” said Senator Jeff Longbine of R-Emporia. “I am convinced that in many areas they have found this.”

Why is Kansas considering legalizing sports betting?

The days of the road trip to Las Vegas to bet on live sporting events are long gone, thanks to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing sports betting nationwide.

Currently, 19 states have legalized sports betting, with voters in Maryland, Louisiana and South Dakota approving voting initiatives in November to join the list in the coming months.

But a minority of punters actually go to a casino to bet on a physical bookmaker. Most use mobile apps to allow sports fans to bet from their couch, with Penn National estimating that nearly 70% of betting takes place from mobile devices.

Supporters claim that sports betting is already taking place in the state, just on the black market through offshore gaming companies. Legalizing the practice could increase regulation, they say, while providing more resources for people addicted to gambling.

How Much Money Could Sports Betting Make in Kansas?

And there’s a lot of money at stake, too, but not as much as other forms of gambling are currently bringing into state coffers.

It is estimated that 95% of the income from betting on sporting events goes to punters, far more than for slots or table games. This leaves less opportunity for income, both for the casino and the tax collectors.

But depending on how the legislation is drafted, sports betting could bring the state over $ 3.5 million a year, the Kansas Lottery estimated, although the agency noted that this could increase as the option becomes more established.

Legislation in each chamber would donate money to the state’s problem gambling fund, which helps provide money for drug treatment. It would also provide money for a new unit within the attorney general’s office to investigate gambling crimes.

A key difference between what is proposed in the Senate and the versions of the bill in the House is exactly how much of the pie would be left to the state.

The Senate bill would mean a reduction to the state of 7.5% or 10% of all income, depending on whether bets were placed online or at a physical bookmaker. In the House bill, this percentage is higher, with the state getting 14% or 22%, respectively.

Barker said it was critical to ensure the state got a fair cut, which he did not believe the Senate bill was doing.

“It was written by the casinos, in my opinion,” he said. “It’s all about casinos. We took a different approach.”

But Morris, the executive of Penn National, argued it was important that taxes in Kansas match what other states in the region are doing.

In reality, the tax rate varies considerably among neighboring states. Iowa has a rate of 6.5%, while that of Arkansas is more than double. Colorado falls somewhere in between, at 10%.

How would the process work?

The other main sticking point historically has been the actual design of the program, with major ramifications for Kansans interested in making bets.

The Senate bill gives casinos much more power, with the Kansas Lottery being allowed to negotiate sports betting deals with each of the state’s four gambling facilities.

The casinos would then run the programs, under the supervision of the lottery. Each establishment could partner with up to two sports betting companies for administrative purposes.

Casinos claim it would help the state, as it would generate more licenses and tax revenue, without compromising the integrity of operations. The four federally recognized tribes of the state would be able to negotiate pacts directly with the governor.

But Barker and his counterparts in the House have favored a different method, which they say spreads wealth.

According to the House’s proposal, convenience stores or retailers that sell lottery tickets could also participate in sports betting, offering single bets on the outcome of games.

More complex “in-game” bets, such as how many touchdowns the Kansas City Chiefs will score in the second half of a game, would still be the purview of the casinos, which Barker said “always have an advantage” according to the model.

He added that giving local retailers a chance to get involved in sports betting was good for the whole state, aside from the counties that already have casinos.

“While they’re in a convenience store, they can buy gasoline, they can buy bread or milk,” Barker said. “And that helps the local economy. The casinos want everything to be controlled by them.”

But Longbine said running sports betting directly through the Kansas Lottery would hold the state liable if losses in a given year outweighed profits.

He also argued that since the lottery is responsible for overseeing the games, it would in fact try to maximize profits from a program that it also oversees.

“It’s hard to regulate yourself,” he said.

There are also other details. Some, including Governor Laura Kelly, want the lottery program to be expanded simultaneously to include virtual tickets, arguing that modernization is needed to ensure it remains competitive with an expanded game. This would be permitted under the Senate bill.

And Sporting Kansas City and Kansas Speedway are pushing for arrangements to allow them to offer betting directly at their facilities, with the help of a sports betting company. Such arrangements are common in other states, and the teams say they help ensure fans want to fill the stands.

Will sports betting really succeed?

The fate of the matter is still highly uncertain, and lawmakers warn things will likely continue to flow smoothly in the coming weeks as amendments are added to both bills in preparation for possible negotiations between the House and the Senate. on a final product. .

It remains to be seen whether these talks will bear fruit. The differences that have derailed any sort of agreement in the past remain largely unresolved, although there may be a greater sense of urgency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reduced gaming revenue.

For its part, Longbine said it was “very confident” of an agreement. He noted that stakeholders had had talks in recent months which he said had been productive.

“I hope he comes to the Senate this year, and we will let the House do what it wants to do,” he said.

Kelly’s office appears to be taking more of a wait-and-see approach based on the kind of end product that emerges from the legislature, but she has long encouraged a sports betting deal.

“Other states are moving forward with this and I would really hate Kansas to be left behind,” the governor said in 2019.

But Barker took a harder line, saying he would be comfortable walking away from the problem entirely if he didn’t believe the conditions were right.

“If that’s not a good plan for the state of Kansas, I don’t care if we do,” he said.