8 last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts in Seattle boutiques





But don’t worry if you’ve taken a nap by pre-ordering takeout and meal kits at Seattle restaurants for Valentine’s Day – there are still plenty of locally made gifts you can give to show your partner. that you care.

From sweet sipping chocolate stouts to luxurious bath tubs, this is where you can shop for last-minute gifts. Cellar dyeing Tinte Cellars wine gift boxes: If your Valentine’s Day calls for a romantic night out with long stemmed wine glasses, pick up a gift box of local wine from Tinte Cellars in Georgetown or Woodinville. Their red and white wine sets expertly pair luxurious bottles of Syrah and Viognier with mouth-blown glassybaby drinker and jcoco chocolate, making for a gift that covers all the bases. Buy here. LOTTE HOTEL SEATTLE Day trip to the spa at the Lotte hotel: If you and your partner are a little crazy looking for every reason to get out of the house, a spa day package from a local hotel might be the best gift you can give. The brand new Lotte hotel offers a Spa Escape package including one night stay in a room with stunning city views, couples massage and in-room dining credit. Buy here. nzphotonz / Getty Images Decadent Dessert Box from R&M Desserts: If V-Day is all about gorging on chocolate and candy, look no further than the annual R&M Love Box. Each box contains a bag of homemade meringues, two servings of decadent dark chocolate mousse, a milk chocolate passion fruit pie and crunchy ruby ​​clusters made from ruby ​​cocoa beans. While the organized candy box is certainly a great gift for a foodie partner, you can treat yourself to it as well. Buy here. Baleen jewelry Handmade Jewelry from Baleen: Stop by Baleen’s Ballard storefront for all jewelry needs, from necklaces to earrings. From large pieces that stand out with bold colors and patterns to more minimalist and simple pieces, Baleen manages to cater for a wide variety of tastes while remaining affordable and sustainable. Buy here with free sidewalk pickup. FIND TROVE’s Home Italian Cooking Class: If you’re looking for an experience to share with your partner, try TROVE’s Virtual Italian Cooking Class and Meal Kit. Learn how to make heart-shaped truffle ravioli in this box that includes all the ingredients, dessert, face masks, and tea for a quarantine date night. Buy here. Justine C / Yelp

Comfortable cups of loose leaf tea from MarketSpice: With snow on the ground, there’s never been a better time to stay bundled up inside with a steaming cup of tea. Head to MarketSpice at Pike Place and choose from their classic cinnamon-orange spice flavors or try seasonal blends like their rooibos, orange peel, and strawberry infused Cupid’s Delight. Add a beautiful teapot, mug or travel tumbler to complete the gift. Buy here. Courtesy of Reuben’s Brews Reuben’s barrel aged beer: Ballard’s Reuben’s Brews took inspiration from an underrated chocolate box classic for their annual Valentine’s Day release: an orange truffle. Brewed with Ecuadorian cocoa nibs and Madagascan vanilla beans, the stout swims with luxurious chocolate notes before a tangy, alcoholic kick at the end of aging in orange liqueur casks. While it’s the liquid inside that matters, the Wax Dipped Novelty Bottle is sure to be a nice addition to any beer lover’s collection. Buy here. French Girl Organics French Girl Organics Rose Scented Foam Baths:

Bring spa relaxation into your bathroom with gift sets from Tukwila-based French Girl Organics. Composed of oils and subtly scented salt baths, the sets are a perfect gift for those who want to pamper their loved ones or their galentines. Buy here. Products also available from Ballard Different shop.





