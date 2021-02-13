“Working Backwards” and Amazon’s Secrets to Success





Separating myth from reality in evaluating Amazons’ methods has taken on a new urgency, both inside and outside the company, as it envisions the future without Mr. Bezos in charge. He announced this month that he will step down as chief executive this summer. So it’s fitting that two former Amazon executives, Colin Bryar and Bill Carr, have promised to raise the curtain in their new book, Working Backwards: Insights, Stories and Secrets from Inside Amazon. The authors say they have interviewed many Amazonians past and present and, based on the glowing cover text, appear to have at least the tacit consent of the current leadership. The fact that Working Backwards is much closer to an authorized company profile than a tell-all, however, does not necessarily detract from its best interests. Mr. Bryar and Mr. Carr each played a significant role in the business during critical times: one as Mr. Bezos’ chief of staff when the Kindle and Amazon web services started, and the other a started and run Prime. Video. Their portrayal of the culture and processes of the Amazons is fascinating and revealing, but not always as they see it. First, the authors aim to reveal the operating philosophies responsible for the monumental achievements of the Amazons. Rather than offering a boring catalog of the 14 leadership principles and the company’s three implementation mechanisms, Mr. Bryar and Mr. Carr provide concrete and accessible examples of how these are put into practice. in a range of functions, from hiring and communications to organization and product. design. Mr Bezos was clearly not kidding when, in his first letter to shareholders, he said that at Amazon, employees are not free to choose to work long, hard or smart. (It must be all three.) Work backwards reflects the company’s exhausting focus on customer satisfaction. However, many of the individual business practices described are not fundamentally original. While these have often acquired eye-catching Amazon-specific labels, many are just variations on Six Sigma management processes and theories, or practices developed by other companies such as Toyota or Microsoft. For example, as the authors say: When Amazon teams encounter a surprise or puzzling issue with data, they are relentless until they uncover the root cause. Perhaps the most widely used technique at Amazon is the Error Correction Process (COE), based on the Five Whys method developed at Toyota and used by many companies around the world. When you see an anomaly, ask why it happened and repeat with another Why? until you get to the underlying factor that was the real culprit. There is nothing wrong with adapting a portfolio of existing best practices, complementing them with a few of your own, and then setting foot on your feet. But the authors repeatedly claim that these practices both individually and collectively confer a huge competitive advantage. The very definition of a competitive advantage is something your competition cannot easily copy. If, as the authors claim, the secret sauce of the Amazons is just a set of teachable operational practices, they cannot constitute a competitive advantage.

