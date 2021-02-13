The Boeing 737 Max flies again. Not all airlines want to admit it

Screenshot by ZDNet



The software has been adjusted.

The pilots have, it is said, been re-familiarized with its operation.

So despite the apprehensions and legal recourse by some, the Boeing 737 Max once again flew passengers for about six weeks, with no signs of an incident. Not to mention a massive – or even tiny – passenger boycott, either.

American Airlines was the first to fly it – between La Guardia and Miami. United Airlines put it back in the air too.

As The points guy reported, Southwest Airlines is returning it to passenger service in March. Even Europeans slowly bring it back.

Everything is fine.

Indeed, the major American airlines do not hide the fact that the plane is in the air. When you book you see in the flight details that the aircraft is a 737 Max.

It seems, however, that not all airlines are so enthusiastic. Or, perhaps, confident.

I was moved, you see, by the approach of Cayman Airways. He seems taxed by the idea that his Maxes could steal passengers again.

The Seattle Times‘Dominic Gates Point the airline’s announcement for the return of the Max. Who, oddly, does not mention the word Max.

Rather, it is an invitation to the public to “come and walk in the brand new Boeing 737-8 of the national airline”.

The public is invited to come to the CAL Hangar on Owen Roberts Drive anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday, February 13, where they will have the chance to cross the all-new National Airlines Boeing 737-8 aircraft. See the link for more details: https://t.co/8mHVQsyOEj pic.twitter.com/y522Tt0Gqz Cayman Airways (@CaymanAirways) February 9, 2021

I don’t know how reassuring walking the jet can be. Yes, the top bins are bigger. It is, however, the aircraft whose inadequate software and suspicious company behavior resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

As one commentator at the airline’s tweeted plea reflected, “Nothing calls attention to a plane that your marketers want to disguise as a public air tour.”

You might think, however, that once you click the link provided by Cayman, the airline will reveal what it is talking about.

Well no. There is absolutely no mention that this is the Max. However, there is the offer to watch it take off and land.

One can understand the dilemma of marketers, of course. But isn’t that exacerbating the potential nervousness by inviting customers to visit a plane and hiding which plane it really is? Especially if it’s an airplane that has been associated with so much pain and scandal.

Customers really don’t like to be duped. Cayman might as well have invited them to the Boeing 737 Euphemism.

Imagine what any cabin crew member could face if a passenger confused by what happened to the Max finds out too late which plane he is on.

It is true that American Airlines also offered a tour of the plane as it rushed to bring it back.

Yet once the plane flies widely, it may be best to act normally – honestly, even – and hope that disasters are over.

You would think the airlines would already have something to worry about.