Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis urges New York Stock Exchange to move to Florida





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – This week Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis wrote a letter to the New York Stock Exchange urging them to move to Florida. According to the statement, Patronis’ letter follows a letter the Stock Exchange sent to New York lawmakers regarding their review of a transfer tax on the sale of securities. In that letter, Patronis said that clearly Albany’s politicians don’t like the Stock Exchange. Their contempt extends beyond your company’s boardroom, as the transfer tax would negatively impact millions of people invested in college savings and retirement funds, the letter said. For this reason, Patronis urges The Exchange to relocate to the Sunshine State. You can read Patronis’ full letter below: LETTER FROM CFO PATRONIS TO THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE February 11, 2021 Stacey Cunningham President, New York Stock Exchange Dear President Cunningham: My name is Jimmy Patronis. I am the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the State of Florida and serve on the Board of Directors of Enterprise Florida, Inc. which is Floridas’ primary entity for attracting businesses to the State. I am writing to you in response to the letter you sent to lawmakers in New York regarding their consideration of a transfer tax on the sale of securities and the effect it would have on the New York Stock Exchange (the Stock Exchange). Clearly, politicians in Albany no longer appreciate the economic powerhouse that is The Exchange. Their contempt extends beyond your corporate boardroom, as the transfer tax would negatively affect millions of people invested in college savings and retirement funds. As a fourth generation Floridian and former small business owner, I am writing to encourage you to consider moving the New York Stock Exchange to the greater state of Florida. As mentioned in your letter to the Wall Street Journal, many New York financial professionals are already moving to Florida, and for good reason in beautiful Sunshine State, you and your employees would not have to pay income tax. individuals, while The Exchange would benefit. favorable corporate tax policies; and the fact that Florida does not levy intangible taxes on stocks, bonds and many other financial instruments. Additionally, Florida’s incredible weather and beaches would provide the entire industry with a better quality of life. By relocating to Florida, The Exchanges ‘parent company, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., could achieve significant corporate tax savings as Floridas’ corporate tax rate of 4.4% is nearly a third lower than the New York corporate tax rate of 6.5%. . Crucially for The Exchange, Florida repealed its intangible tax on the market value of stocks, bonds and other financial instruments in 2007. The tax repeal also eliminated intangible taxes on mutual funds, bonds and more. There are other perks of running a business in Florida – being located in one of the top states for tourism, fiscal health, and education. Additionally, Florida’s crime rate is at its lowest level in 49 years, making Florida both a safe and profitable place to do business. Finally, Florida shares the same time zone with New York – Eastern Standard Time. This key similarity would ease the transition for the rest of the financial world, which is built around the Stock Exchange operating from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. As CFO of Floridas, I have no doubts that the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. would excel in Florida, and I’m here to remind you that there is no time like the present to consider moving your business to the Sunshine State. My door is always open, and given the restaurant closures in New York City, I would be more than happy to take you out to eat at one of our fine restaurants to discuss the many reasons for moving The Exchange to Florida. Sincerely, Jimmy bosses Financial director Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos