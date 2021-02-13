More Stimulus Checks Are Coming: 3 Best Stocks To Buy If You Have The Extra Cash

Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress are still working out the details of the next stimulus package, and there could be more twists and turns before the legislation is passed. However, it appears that eligible citizens are expected to receive another substantial direct stimulus payment – likely in the amount of $ 1,400.

With more checks seemingly in the pipeline, we put together a panel of three Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to identify one stock that is worth supporting some or all of that cash. Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL), FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Target (NYSE: TGT) are ready to be winners.

Online dating is heating up again

Keith Noonan (Bumble):Dating app specialist Bumble went public on February 11, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The stock exploded, with stocks surging about 63.5% on the company’s first day of trading, bringing its market capitalization to around $ 8 billion.

Bumble’s explosive start could raise the question of whether the stock has become too hot to handle. While investors should approach the stock with the knowledge that trading could be volatile in the early days after the company’s public debut, Bumble still has huge potential for growth.

Bumble’s namesake app is the second most used dating app in the United States, behind only Match group‘s Tinder, and has carved out a thriving niche for itself by focusing its user experience on giving women more control. Women send the first message to potential romantic interests and generally take a more active role in shaping interactions on the platform.

The company also operates Badoo and other dating apps, and it said it had over 40 million monthly active users at the end of September. As coronavirus restrictions gradually begin to ease and life moves closer to normal, the dating world is likely to see an increase in activity.

With more new romantic partnerships forming online than in any other way, Bumble looks set for a winning streak in a post-social world. The dating app company has huge profit potential as it attracts more users to its platforms and experiments with new monetization opportunities.

fuboTV’s is a bet on the future of sport

Jamal Carnette (fuboTV): fuboTV has had an incredible run over the past year, with shares rising 350% at the time of writing. Investors continue to focus on the unique opportunity of the streaming sports betting app. FuboTV’s run is not without its critics as the company is found to be one of the heaviest short stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, but that only increases the chances of a massive and short squeeze if fuboTV executes his vision.

Stocks stumbled this week, which could be based on a sluggish Super Bowl audience. According to the Sports Business Group, the audience for Super Bowl LV fell 14.6% to 96.4 million.

Despite this, there are trends below the surface that indicate a bright future for fuboTV. Digital consumption – streaming – has broken records with an average audience per minute of 5.7 million, an increase of 65% year over year. More importantly, the Super Bowl set betting records, boosted by the increase in the number of states that have legalized gambling.

There are certainly risks. As my colleague Tim Green has noted, the unit economics of subscription streaming delivery are not great, although the argument that the service is unprofitable conveniently overlooks the fact that ad revenue has depleted. room for significant growth and omits the fact that the company is considering launching its bookmaker. by the end of 2021.

fuboTV must quickly execute its vision of associating betting with its streaming app as competitors like DraftKings, Fanduel and Penn NationalBarstool Sportsbook locks out users via the first-come advantage. However, FuboTV’s combination of content delivery and betting is expected to gain share even in a crowded market. If you have additional ‘stimuli’ you should look to implement them by investing in fuboTV.

Follow the money

Joe tenebruso (Target): A lot of people will be spending their stimulus checks at Target, so you might want to consider using yours to collect some of the retail titan’s stock.

Target has become the leading omnichannel retailer. It has spent billions of dollars to upgrade its e-commerce and in-store capabilities. These investments are now paying big dividends. Shoppers love its updated stores and convenient curbside pickup services. They also love Target’s same day delivery service, Shipt.

Target wisely picked up Shipt in 2017 for $ 550 million. This move strengthened its distribution network and enabled it to provide ultra-fast shipping times. Under Target’s umbrella, Shipt flourished. So much so that analysts at investment bank UBS estimate that Shipt could be worth up to $ 14 billion today.

With Shipt helping to fuel its growth, Target has enjoyed a successful shopping season. Its comparable sales in November and December jumped 17.2%, revenues from its same-day services – including in-store pickup, curbside pickup and Shipt – soared 193%.

Investors understood the success of Target. Its shares have increased by 63% in the past year. But don’t let that stop you from buying Target stock today. Winners tend to keep winning – and you can expect Target to continue delivering products to shareholders for many years to come.