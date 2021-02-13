Another Keytruda combo exceeds standard of care in advanced kidney cancer, posing new test for Bristol I / O med – Endpoints News





Locked in a heated battle for I / O supremacy, Merck and Bristol gladly engaged in proxy battles for new indications, pairing their blockbusters with other drugs to get a head start. Now, having already achieved a combined victory with another TKI inhibitor in kidney cancer, Merck has promising data for another Keytruda couple. A combination of Keytruda and Lenvima, a TKI inhibitor from Eisai, dramatically extended patients’ lifespan without their disease getting worse in a face-to-face with TKI drug sunitinib, the standard of care in advanced first-line renal carinoma, according to data presented at the ASCO GU virtual meeting on Saturday. The three-arm, open-label, phase III study tested a combination of Keytruda and Lenvima or Lenvima plus everolimus chemotherapy against sutinitib, a Pfizer treatment marketed as Sutent, in 1069 randomized patients. Patients in the Keytruda plus Lenvima arm saw a significant improvement in progression-free survival to a median of 23.9 months compared to 9.2 months for patients treated with sunitinib alone. Combination therapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death of patients by 61% compared to sunitinib (p = <0.001). The Keytruda-Lenvima and sunitinib arms did not achieve the median survival at 27-month workup, meaning that more than half of the patients survived the data cutoff. But Keytruda-Lenvima did the best sunitinib on OS (p = 0.005) although the partners did not disclose the full numbers. The combo reduced the risk of death by 34% compared to sunitinib (p = 0.005), a key secondary endpoint, and showed a complete response rate of 16.1% and a partial response rate of 54.9% versus 4.2% and 34.9%, respectively, for sunitinib. In contrast, Lenvima plus everolimus reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 35% (p <0.001) with a median PFS of 14.7 months. The major differentiator between the treatment arms was OS, where Lenvima-everolimus missed its target (p = 0.3). Lenvima-everolimus showed a complete response rate of 9.8% and a partial response rate of 43.7%, both significantly better than sunitinib (p = 0.001). Renal carcinoma accounts for about nine out of 10 kidney cancer diagnoses, including about 76,000 new ones per year in the United States, and patients with advanced or metastatic disease have a five-year survival rate of about 12% , the partners said in a statement. It wasn’t an absolute victory on the security front, although Merck said Keytruda’s performance was in line with other studies. In the Keytruda-Lenvima arm, 1.1% of patients died compared to 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively, in the Lenvima-everolimus and sunitinib arms. The Keytruda combo had a slightly lower rate of grade 3 or higher side effects than Lenvima-everolimus – 71.6% to 73% – but higher than sunitinib at 58.8%. This is not the first time that a Keytruda-TKI combo has beaten sunitinib in first-line RCC. In April 2019, a combination of Keytruda and Pfizer TKI inhibitor Inlyta gained FDA approval in this indication after a similar study found the combo to beat sunitinib in terms of PFS and OS. . Adding another arrow to its sling in advanced kidney cancer will put even more pressure on Bristol’s Opdivo-Yervoy combo, which has its own frontline endorsement in kidney cancer. The combo received some rejection from some EU regulators, but eventually got approval there in early 2019 as well. The I / O war between Keytruda, one of the best-selling drugs in the pharmaceutical industry, and Opdivo has led Merck and Bristol to make big leaps into the clinic for a boost. Sometimes, though rarely, these efforts fell flat on their face. More recently, Merck’s app to pit adjuvant Keytruda against triple-negative breast cancer hit a brick wall with an FDA ODAC panel, which denounced the lack of solid survival data in the pivotal study of drug.

