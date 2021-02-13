Made.com mulls stock exchange listing





// Made.com Explores Plans For Potential IPO That Could Price It Over 500m // He engaged bank advisers to explore a range of options, including an IPO, sale of a stake or sale of the company // If it were to go ahead, it would do so amid a flurry of retailers choosing to float on the LSE Made.com is said to be the last e-commerce retailer to explore plans for a potential IPO, a move that could value it at over $ 500 million. According to Sky News, the online furniture and home goods retailer has reached out to banking advisers to explore a range of options, including an initial public offering that will take place in the coming months. Other options considered would be selling a stake in Made.com to an investor or selling the business. READ MORE: However, it is believed that no official decision has yet been made on whether to continue the listing. Made.com, which sells furniture direct from designers to mainstream retailers, was founded in London in 2010 and has since grown across Europe. Sources speaking to Sky News suggested that Made.com’s strong business performance over the past year, amid growing demand for online retail and furniture, made it fit for an IPO – if it were to continue. The retailer’s most recent accounts in Companies House, for fiscal 2019, show revenue increased 22% to $ 211.8 million while the pre-tax loss widened to $ 19.3 million. Philippe Chainieux, CEO of Made.com, has already minimized speculation about a stock market listing. In October 2019, he said that a fundraising of 43 million at the time meant there was no need. Meanwhile, last December, Made.com handed out stock options worth at least 10,000 each to its 650 employees. A spokesperson for Made.com said: “The rapid acceleration of the shift to online shopping, with a change of three to five years in the past 12 months, means that 2020 has been extremely successful for Made, despite the ‘challenging environment. “As we move into 2021, we are exploring how best to ensure that the company has all the resources necessary to continue our momentum and seize this unique moment of opportunity.” If it were to go along with the IPO, it would do so amid a wave of retailers choosing to float on the London Stock Exchange. In recent weeks, Moonpig and Dr Martens have launched flotations, while In The Style and Beauty Bay have expressed interest in going public. Meanwhile, at the end of 2020, The Hut Group debuted on the stock exchange with a market cap of 5.4 billion, making it one of the largest stock quotes for a UK company. Click here to subscribe to the free daily Retail Gazettes newsletter

