Girl Scouts partners with GrubHub for cookie delivery





Fans of BEDFORD Girl Scout cookies can now get their annual favorites through GrubHub. Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, the council serving girls in New Hampshire and Vermont, is participating in a nationwide collaboration with the Grubhub food ordering and delivery platform so girls have an extra way to facilitate contactless cookie orders, as well as cookie kiosks and online orders. Select the areas served by GrubHub, consumers can order Girl Scout cookies for pickup or delivery on Grubhub.com or on the Grubhub app. With hands-on e-commerce management experience, local Girl Scouts will track and process orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhubs back-end technology. This method will be available in Bedford, Manchester and Portsmouth during the hours determined by the available Girl Scout troops operating the cookie kiosks affiliated with GrubHub. As always, the profits accrue to the Troop and Council while providing yet another innovative way to virtually run the cookie program safely. GSUSA is grateful to Grubhub for waiving all costs to the organization in order to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing Troop and Council income. Girl Scouts kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout cookie season nationwide on January 12, at a time when many Girl Scouts are creatively, socially distant, and contactless selling to protect themselves and their customers. Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program, including taking pickup and order taking. contactless delivery thanks to a new national collaboration with Grubhub. Online cookie ordering is also available nationwide via www.www.girlscoutcookies.org so consumers unfamiliar with a Girl Scout can still purchase cookies from a local gang for direct shipment to their home or donation to local organizations. How To Safely Buy Girl Scout Cookies This Season If you know of a registered Girl Scout, contact them to find out how they sell cookies in accordance with local and state security protocols. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www..girlscoutcookies.org, send COOKIES to 59618 (messaging and data charges may apply. Send STOPGS for STOP, HELPGS for help), or use Free Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS or Android devices to find socially remote or contactless cookie kiosks in your area. Visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scout to order via contactless delivery from Grubhub in Bedford, Manchester and Portsmouth. Enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase online from a local Girl Scout troop to ship to your door or to donate cookies to first responders and causes local.

