Market recovery thanks to stimulus spending and vaccine contracts





The S&P 500 traded higher, once again, last week, ahead of a three-day weekend on Wall Street. The recent rally has been fueled by a combination of cases of declining COVID-19 in the United States, optimism surrounding another round of stimulus spending and a strong fourth quarter earnings season so far. President Joe Biden announced on Friday that the government has signed another round of contracts with Pfizer and Moderna for each company to provide a 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. The price of bitcoin hit new highs above $ 48,000 last week when electric vehicle maker Tesla revealed a $ 1.5 billion investment in cryptocurrency. In a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said it also plans to start accepting bitcoin as a payment option on a limited basis in the near future. Tilray and other cannabis stocks were the latest group to experience extreme volatility linked to the Reddits WallStreetBets community, which has attempted to orchestrate in a coordinated fashion small pressures in stock exchange. Tilray shares traded below $ 27 to $ 67 last week before ending the week below $ 35 per share. Shares of the dating app Bumble soared 63% on Thursday after the company completed its long-awaited initial public offering just in time for Valentine’s Day. Bumble valued its IPO at $ 43 a share and the stock closed its first day of trading at $ 70.31, valuing the company at around $ 13 billion. Twitter is coming big Twitter reported fourth-quarter earnings and earnings on Tuesday, pushing the stock up more than 27% on the week. This week’s earnings season will continue with reports from CVS Health on Tuesday, Shopify and Baidu on Wednesday, and Walmart on Thursday. S&P 500 companies on track to report an 11% overall drop in profits for 2020, according to to FactSet. After:IRS to Start Processing 2020 Tax Returns Friday: What You Need to Know Before You File After:Why new investors bought stocks during the COVID-19 pandemic Economic figures Investors will receive key economic updates this week on Wednesday when the US Federal Reserve releases its latest meeting minutes and Thursday when the European Central Bank releases its latest monetary policy meeting accounts. Benzinga is a news and financial data company headquartered in Detroit.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos