GameStop Mania highlights the shift to dark trading

A record 47.2% of U.S. stock trading volume in January was executed off public exchanges, down from 39.9% a year earlier, according to data from Rosenblatt Securities, a brokerage firm.

Before 2020, the percentage of so-called dark trading hovered just below 40% for years. Now, on some days, more than half of the stocks that change hands in the United States are traded on various over-the-counter platforms. This first happened on December 23, three times in January and again on Tuesday, when over-the-counter volume hit 50.5%, a record high for a single trading day, according to data from Rosenblatt.

Behind this change is the influx of small investors, many of whom have been empowered by commission-free trading apps and are stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Online brokerage houses that cater to individual investors, including Robinhood Markets Inc., send many of their client orders to electronic trading firms such as Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial Inc. These firms typically execute the orders. small private investors instead of channeling them to public markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Investors often get slightly better pricing terms from Citadel Securities and Virtu than if their orders were sent to the stock exchange.

Some analysts fear the abandonment of exchange trading may erode transparency. When fewer trades take place on the stock exchanges, there is less publicly available information about the prices investors are willing to pay for stocks. This increases the risk that traders will pay more when buying and get less when selling than they should.

Were definitely in an area where the level of OTC trading is of concern, ”said Justin Schack, partner at Rosenblatt. Once you start to see half or more of the business taking place outside of public markets, you must ask yourself: what does it do to determine market price and quality? Are we reaching levels that are hurting the market? “

Off-exchange trading is nothing new. For years, institutional investors have bought and sold stocks on private sites known as dark pools, while brokerage houses have sent orders from small investors to internalisers, such as trading platforms. detail managed by Citadel Securities and Virtu are known.

These companies pay brokers for the right to trade against their clients’ orders, a practice that has attracted new scrutiny since the GameStop frenzy. Internalisers and dark pools must publish data on every trade after execution. But unlike stock exchanges, neither dark pools nor internalisers are responsible for posting price quotes, a key ingredient in allowing the wider market to see what a stock is worth and how its price is moving.

Other countries are taking a more stringent approach. In Canada, for example, all transactions must be executed on the stock exchange. In the European Union, a 2018 regulatory overhaul aimed to push further trading on the exchanges, although its results have been mixed.

Companies that operate over-the-counter trading platforms say the current level of black trading in the United States is not a problem. On the one hand, since many of the more actively traded stocks have share prices of only a few dollars, the percentage of over-the-counter volume is lower when measured in dollars than when measured in number of shares traded. In dollars, about 40% of the trading volume is executed off the exchanges.

Executives of e-commerce companies, as well as analysts and academics, point out that individual investors benefit from sending their orders to internalisers because of the better prices. In terms of the ecosystem and who ultimately benefits from it, it’s really the retail investor, ”Virtu CEO Douglas Cifu said on Thursday in a earnings call.

However, some data suggests that the growing weight of internalisers could hurt the rest of the market by depriving institutional investors of access to liquidity. When institutional investors buy or sell stocks such as Apple Inc. or American Airlines Group Inc. with a high degree of individual activity, their transaction costs are more than three times higher than with stocks for which less than 10% of the volume of transactions comes from individuals. investors, business analysis firm GTA Babelfish said in a recent report.

GTA Babelfish, which advises mutual funds, pension funds, and other institutional investors on how they perform measured transaction costs by looking at the degree to which a stock’s price has risen or fallen after a fund manager started buying or selling stocks, a measure followed closely on the Wall Street Trading Offices.

These transaction costs are very insidious, “said Linda Giordano, partner of GTA Babelfish. It’s something that eats away at your overall performance. And you do it over and over, every time you trade.”

Write to Alexander Osipovich at [email protected]