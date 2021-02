Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers

FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is pictured in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, New York, United States, January 29, 2021. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri / File Photo (Reuters) – YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, who has helped spark renewed interest in GameStop Corp, will testify before a House panel on Thursday alongside major hedge fund managers. The House Financial Services Committee is examining how an apparent wave of retailing has taken GameStop and other stocks to extreme highs, pushing hedge funds like Melvin Capital that had bet against it. The witness list was announced by Congresswoman Maxine Waters on Friday and includes Keith Gill, who also goes by Roaring Kitty, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin, Melvin CEO Gabriel Plotkin and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman. The virtual audience, titled Game Stopped? Who wins and loses when short sellers, social media and retail investors collide, ”will take place on February 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. GMT), according to the press release and will be broadcast live here here. Waters, a Democrat, is chairman of the House Financial Services Committee. We are working with the House Financial Services Committee and plan to testify, Reddits Huffman said in an emailed statement. Representatives for Melvin, Citadel and Robinhood did not respond to requests for comment. Gill could not be reached for comment. Robinhood, Reddit, Melvin, and Citadel have been at the center of the GameStop saga, which has seen retail traders promote GameStop on the Reddit WallStreetBets forum. Robinhood has emerged as a popular place to trade stocks, but has been criticized for temporarily restricting trading in hot stocks. The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin, after the hedge fund bet that retailer stock prices would drop. Citadels hedge funds, along with founder Griffin and company partners, have invested $ 2 billion in Melvin. Democrats and Republicans are united in their outrage over Robinhood’s decision to suspend trading in so-called shares even on January 28. house, tending the balance sheet of the company. Massachusetts securities regulators also issued a subpoena to request testimony from Gills. Reporting by Michelle Price and Megan Davies, additional reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and John McCrank; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Daniel Wallis

