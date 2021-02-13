There is endless money for stock market startups – TechCrunch

Welcome back to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly newsletter on startups and markets. Its largely based on the daily column that appears on Extra Crunch, but free, and made for your weekend reading. Want it in your inbox every Saturday morning? Register here.

Ready? Let’s talk about money, startups and spicy IPO rumors.

Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported that Public, a mainstream equity trading service, was raising more money. Business intern quickly filled with details around the round it could be around $ 200 million for a valuation of $ 1.2 billion. Tiger could lead.

The public wants to be anti-Robinhood. With a focus on social and a recent move away from the pay-for-order flow (PFOF) revenue generation that drove Robinhood’s business model and garnered criticism, Public took a bet. And investors, following the troubles of his rivals, are ready to turn him into a unicorn.

Of course, the public’s turn comes on the heels of Robinhoods’ epic $ 3.4 billion raise, a deal shocking both for its scale and speed. Investors in commercial services came into effect to ensure it had the capital it needed to continue supporting the consumer trades. Thanks to Robinhood’s strong fourth quarter 2020 results and implied growth in first quarter 2021, the increased investment made sense.

Just like public money, provided that 1) the company experiences strong user growth and 2) understands its ongoing business model in time. We cannot comment on the second, but we can say a little more about the first point.

Thanks not to Public, really, but to M1 Finance, a Midwest-based consumer fintech that has a stock buying feature among its other departments (more info here). He told TechCrunch he quadrupled registrations in January compared to December. And in the past two weeks, it has registered six times more registrations than the previous two weeks.

Since M1 doesn’t allow trading – something his team has repeatedly pointed out in notes to TechCrunch – we can’t draw a perfect line between M1 and Public and Robinhood, but we can infer that there is huge consumer interest in investing lately. Which is why Public, who are looking for a way to generate long-term income, can lift another round just a few months after they close a different investment.

Our notes from last year on how saving and investing were the novelty of last year accidentally become even truer than expected.

Market Notes

As the week drew to a close, Coupang filed for publication. You can read our first look here, but it’ll be big news. Also on the pace of the IPO, Matterport is exit via a SPACI spoke with Metromile CEO Dan Preston about his insurtech public offering this week which also came via a PSPC, and so on.

Oscar Health filed a case, and he doesn’t look super strong. Its imminent evaluation will therefore test public operators. That’s not a problem Bumble had when its price was above the range this week and then exploded after starting trading. Natasha and I (also on Equity) have a few notes from Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, which will be coming to you early next week. (I also discussed the IPO with the BBC a few times which was neat, the first one of which you can look here if you want.)

Robloxs’ impending public debut was also back in the news this week. The company was a little bigger than it thought last year (cool), but can postpone its direct listing to March (uncool).

Close to the pace of the IPO, Carta has recently started to allow its own shares to trade, due to news that its earnings have raised to around $ 150 million. Not bad Carta, but how about a real IPO instead of keeping it private? Company valuation more than doubled during secondary transitions.

And then there were so many cool venture capital tours that I couldn’t get this week. This Please round health, for example. And whatever the news of Slync.io. (If you want some earlier stuff, take a look at recent tours from Treinta, Level, Ramp, and Monte Carlo.

And to finish, a little call to Ontic, which provides protective intelligence software and says that its turnover increased by 177% last year. I enjoy sharing the numbers, so I wanted to highlight the number.

Miscellaneous and miscellaneous

To wrap up this week, I have one last word to say to you from Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet, a public company – a former startup, it should be noted – which plays in the no-code, automation markets. and collaboration. This is a rough summary. Anyway, I asked Mader about uncoded trends in 2021 because my eyes are on space. Here is what he wrote for us:

If you thought that the sudden switch to remote working accelerated the digital switch for US businesses, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Digital transformation will accelerate even faster in 2021. Over the past year, the workforce has been exposed to many types of technologies at once. For example, a company may have deployed Zoom or DocuSign for the first time. But a big part of that shift involved taking analog processes like meetings or signing and approving documents and putting them online. Things like this are just the first step. 2021 is the year when businesses begin to connect large-scale digital events to an infrastructure that can make them automated and repeatable. It’s the difference between one person signing a document and hundreds of people signing hundreds of documents, with different rules for each. And this is just one example. Another use case might involve linking human resources software to project management software for automated real-time resource allocation that allows a business to get the most out of both platforms, as well as his employees. Businesses capable of automating and simplifying complex workflows like these will see dramatically improved efficiency and return on their technology investments, setting them on a path to true transformation and improved profitability.

We will see!

Alex