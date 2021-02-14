Looking for love online for Valentine’s Day? Watch out for romantic crooks hiding in the shadows

Ready to jump straight into a new relationship? Beware of scammers looking to take advantage of people on your dating app.

If you’re in a relationship, February can be filled with romance and reminders of the one you love. If you’re single let’s just say Valentine’s Day when you’re single isn’t always that fun. Especially during a pandemic.

Being a member of the Lonely Hearts Club doesn’t just put you at risk for an adverse reaction to the card and flower party known as Valentine’s Day. It can also put you at risk of having your bank account emptied – which is a lot more frustrating than being single.

Romantic scams are a real problem, and even if you think you are safe from this type of crime, it is surprisingly easy to fall prey to con artists in your quest for love. If you want to jump on a dating app for your crush this Valentine’s Day, know that there might be scammers lurking in the shadows. Otherwise you could end up broken and lonely – and no one wants that.

A record year for romance scams

The past year drained a lot of people financially, and not all because of the economic crisis the pandemic has suffered. A recent report from the Federal Trade Commission reveals that people lost a record amount to romance scammers in 2020.

Is this rise caused by social distancing that prevents us from interacting with other humans in person? It’s not clear. But what is clear: these losses are huge. We’re talking $ 304 million in the last year alone – a record number for romance scams.

The statistics don’t stop there either. The FTC notes that the amount of money lost to romance scams in 2020 is up 50% from 2019, and that is an increase of more than four times from 2016, four years ago. before.

Let’s break these numbers down even more. The median loss reported to the FTC last year was around $ 2,500 per scam victim. It may not seem like a ton, but it’s 10 times the median loss of all other types of fraud.

Considering the incredibly high rate of return, scammers have a lot to gain – which translates into a lot to lose if you fall victim to these types of scams. That’s why it’s important to know what to watch out for.

How do these crooks find victims?

The short answer? Online contact. Dating apps, online dating sites and especially social media have made virtual romance a gold mine for scammers. It is easy to operate on condition of anonymity when there is nothing in place to verify your true identity. This is exactly what the crooks are capitalizing on.

Many crooks use attractive photos stolen from other sites on the Internet to lure victims. That attractive person who slips into your DMs may not be who they say they are. And they might be using a photo of a model in an ad to attract you.

These crooks are good at crafting characters online – so good, in fact, that they’ve perfected the art of being imperfect. They often aim to be just real enough for it to be believable. They don’t want people questioning Mr. or Mrs. Perfect.

They use these made-up characters to chat with lonely singles looking for relationships, and then feed off false hopes of one day meeting in person. When that moment arrives, they always have an excuse as to why they can’t meet, video chat, or do anything else that would break their cover.

Before COVID, it was common for romance scammers to tell victims they were away for work and couldn’t meet in person. According to the FTC, they often used things like a military deployment, a bogus job on an oil rig, or a job as a doctor working for an international organization.

These days, the COVD-19 pandemic provides a perfect excuse not to meet. Scammers may say they need to stay physically distant and avoid in-person dates, making it even more difficult to spot who is real and who is taking you on a fraudulent trick. Stretching out the bogus relationship longer helps them lay the groundwork for the big score: your money.

After chatting with you for a while as a fake character, a con artist eventually and inevitably asks for money. There are tons of excuses used by scammers to make this look like a legitimate request.

It could be a story about a lost job or a costly medical emergency – after all, who wouldn’t want to help someone they’re dating online who is in a medical crisis? Sometimes it’s more complicated, like sending you money as part of a money laundering program for something like fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits.

Whatever the story, there is one goal in mind: to put the money in your wallet. So how do you avoid these scams when face-to-face dating isn’t the safest way?

How to avoid getting caught in a romance scam

Navigating dating platforms and avoiding scams during COVID can be difficult, but there are ways. Let’s start with the basics. Your Spidey senses should tingle if:

The person looks too good to be true.

You are always given an excuse as to why the person cannot video chat or meet.

You are prompted to wire money or send gift cards in an emergency or with the money back promise.

The relationship and the conversation seem rushed or superficial.

Everything else seems wrong about the conversation or the person.

The key is to follow your instincts. If something is wrong, it probably is. Don’t ignore your inner guide. And never send money to a stranger on the internet or on a dating app for any reason.

The FTC Report offers good advice on what to do if you think you’ve been the victim of a dating scam:

Stop communicating immediately. These scammers are often quick talkers who know how to get what they want.

Get a trusted friend or family member’s opinion on your new love.

Do your homework. It could be a search for similar stories to see if you are dealing with a common type of scam. For example, you can search for an oil rig scammer or an army scammer to see if anyone else has reported being the victim of a similar scammer.

And here’s the most important: Perform a reverse image search of the person’s profile picture. This is easy to do with a Google Images reverse search, and this simple step alone will usually tell you if the photo is borrowed from someone else. If so, you are dealing with a con artist.

If you spot a scam or scammer on your love hunt, you should also take the time to report the problem. Don’t just report the problem to the app or website. Also report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint. This will help prevent others from falling prey to the same person who is trying to get their hands on your money.