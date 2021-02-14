8990s follow-up offer reports P3.7B in new funds

Mass real estate developer 8990 Holdings has raised 3.7 billion pesos in new funds through a follow-up public offering of preferred shares listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The proceeds of this exercise will be used to repay older debts and finance construction activities for housing projects.

In his speech at Holdings’ 8,990 preferred stock listing on Wednesday, Philippine Stock Exchange chairman Ramon Monzon cited the company’s growth story and expansion plans.

I am optimistic that with 8990’s strategy of expanding its reach, diversifying its product offerings and exploring innovative finance products, the company can help more Filipinos have homes they can call their own, did he declare.

The Series B preferred shares of 8990 Holdings produced a dividend yield of 5.5% per annum. The dividend yield was based on a reference period of three years, equivalent to the synthetic maturity of the bonds. If the preferred shares have not been redeemed within three years, the dividend rate will be adjusted based on a progressive rate.

China Bank Capital acted as the sole issue manager, principal underwriter and sole bookrunner for this transaction.

Preferred shares are among the registered securities of 8990 Holdings covered by the pre-registration approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017.

Since the issuance of 8,990 Series A Holdings preferred shares, it has purchased 18.18 hectares (ha) of raw land, valued at approximately 861.4 million pesos, bringing the total land reserve to approximately 465.7 ha. at the end of September 2020.

The current land reserve will be sufficient to build around 150,000 housing units with a gross sales value of 205 billion pesos, based on the prospectus.

8990 Holdings is currently valued by the stock market at nearly 42 billion pesos. Doris Dumlao-Abadilla

Read more