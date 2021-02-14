Business
8990s follow-up offer reports P3.7B in new funds
Mass real estate developer 8990 Holdings has raised 3.7 billion pesos in new funds through a follow-up public offering of preferred shares listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.
The proceeds of this exercise will be used to repay older debts and finance construction activities for housing projects.
In his speech at Holdings’ 8,990 preferred stock listing on Wednesday, Philippine Stock Exchange chairman Ramon Monzon cited the company’s growth story and expansion plans.
I am optimistic that with 8990’s strategy of expanding its reach, diversifying its product offerings and exploring innovative finance products, the company can help more Filipinos have homes they can call their own, did he declare.
The Series B preferred shares of 8990 Holdings produced a dividend yield of 5.5% per annum. The dividend yield was based on a reference period of three years, equivalent to the synthetic maturity of the bonds. If the preferred shares have not been redeemed within three years, the dividend rate will be adjusted based on a progressive rate.
China Bank Capital acted as the sole issue manager, principal underwriter and sole bookrunner for this transaction.
Preferred shares are among the registered securities of 8990 Holdings covered by the pre-registration approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017.
Since the issuance of 8,990 Series A Holdings preferred shares, it has purchased 18.18 hectares (ha) of raw land, valued at approximately 861.4 million pesos, bringing the total land reserve to approximately 465.7 ha. at the end of September 2020.
The current land reserve will be sufficient to build around 150,000 housing units with a gross sales value of 205 billion pesos, based on the prospectus.
8990 Holdings is currently valued by the stock market at nearly 42 billion pesos. Doris Dumlao-Abadilla
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For your comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]