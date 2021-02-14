Virtus and Roundhill launch active ETFs: portfolio products





(Photo: Shutterstock)

Newfleet Asset Management and Virtus ETF Solutions, both affiliated with Virtus Investment Partners, launched the actively managed Virtus Newfleet ETF ABS / MBS (VABS), which trades on the New York Stock Exchange. The ETF, which has an expense ratio of 0.49%, seeks to generate income by investing primarily in short-term, investment-grade securitized debt securities, through asset-backed securities (ABS) and Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS), including commercial and residential MBS. The fund expects to invest in asset and mortgage backed securities with competitive yield and current income in undervalued areas of securitized credit markets. We believe that active management is a better option in the ABS and MBS sectors of the securitized credit markets, and our approach offers a wider set of investment opportunities and much-needed diversification compared to traditional fixed income securities, a said Newfleet President and Chief Investment Officer David L. Albrycht. As the demand for income generating and shorter duration strategies increases, we can use our relative value approach to exploit market inefficiencies. Roundhill Launches Streaming and Tech ETF Roundhill Investments has launched the Roundhill Streaming Services & Technology ETF (SUBZ), an actively managed ETF that invests in companies that manufacture or create the infrastructure necessary to facilitate streaming and that distribute or sell products or services related to the online streaming content space. The segments include games, live broadcasting, video content and audio. SUBZ owns about 35 shares, charges a net fee of 0.75%, and trades on the NYSE. Large caps represent almost two thirds of its holdings; small caps, 28%; and mid-caps 9%. About half of its holdings are based in the United States; a quarter are based in China and the rest in Japan, Sweden, South Korea and Canada. The SEC approves personalized baskets for semi-transparent ETFs Natixis Natixis Investment Managers is the first asset manager to receive approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for the use of custom baskets in its actively managed semi-transparent ETFs that use the NYSE proxy portfolio methodology. The approval allows Natixis to use securities not included in the fund’s proxy portfolio when creating or redeeming shares, which has the potential, according to the company, to reduce trading costs, increase efficiency and improve secondary equity markets. Ultimately, investors will continue to have access to highly qualified active managers while benefiting from even lower costs and more tax-efficient investment options, said David Giunta, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers. Natixis owns three semi-transparent ETFs that use the NYSE methodology and trade on the NYSE Arca the Natixis US Equity Opportunities ETF (EQOP), the Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (VNMC) and the Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE). Take a look at the portfolio products over the past few weeks here: State Street launches its first actively managed Muni Bond ETF: Portfolio Products

