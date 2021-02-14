Entergy Arkansas issues lead ahead of winter storm | Local News

Entergy Arkansas, the Magnolia area electrical utility, offers the following tips to help the Arkansans weather the approaching winter storm.

Customer preparation

Recharge mobile devices and backup batteries.

Download the Entergy app and sign up for text updates.

Consult the advice on entergystormcenter.com.

If you have medical equipment that requires electricity to function properly, take steps to ensure an alternate source of electricity in the event of a power failure.

Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights, medicine, first aid, water, and food.

What customers can expect from Entergy Arkansas

The utility will assemble and organize the manpower needed to restore service safely and quickly to all customers.

Entergy will keep you informed of the progress of our restoration using the channels listed below.

After the storm, it may take up to three days for scouts to assess the damage before the utility knows how long it will take to restore power to everyone.

When assessing the damage, Entergy will begin to restore service to where it is safe to do so.

Dealing with a winter storm is very difficult. As you prepare, keep in mind that several days after the storm is over, Entergy can restore power to most customers.

Entergy uses weather forecasts and computer models based on knowledge of past storms to predict an estimated number of customers without power and the number of days it will take to restore power.

Entergy can restore energy faster in areas with less damage. Some of the hardest hit areas might take longer, so people may want to factor this into your decisions as you prepare for the storm.

Entergy will know more after the storm has passed and will be able to fully assess the damage.

If you lose power

Stay away from broken power lines. You can’t tell by looking at them if they are energetic or not, so just assume they are. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Report your power outage online to Entergy Arkansas or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. If you report your failure over the phone, trust the automated system. It works very well. You do not need to speak to a customer service representative to report an outage.

If you have a portable generator, use it safely. Do not perform it in an enclosed space.

If you are connecting whole house, only do so if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician.

Do not open the door of your refrigerator or freezer. The food will stay cold much longer this way. If the outside temperature is below freezing, consider placing the food in a cooler outside.

Stay away from linemen while they are working.

To stay informed of breakdowns and restorations

Download the Entergy app for Apple or Android operating systems from Entergy.com/app.

Sign up for address specific alerts by sending REG to 36778. Customers will need an account number and postal code. Once registered, send OUT to 36778 to report a failure.

Visit the “View faults” page at EntergyStormCenter.com.

Follow Entergy Arkansas at Twitter.com/EntergyArk or Facebook.com/EntergyArk. Follow updates in local media, including magnoliareporter.com.