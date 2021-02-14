Entergy Arkansas issues lead ahead of winter storm | Local News

Entergy Arkansas, the Magnolia area electrical utility, offers the following tips to help the Arkansans weather the approaching winter storm.
Customer preparation
Recharge mobile devices and backup batteries.
Download the Entergy app and sign up for text updates.
Consult the advice on entergystormcenter.com.
If you have medical equipment that requires electricity to function properly, take steps to ensure an alternate source of electricity in the event of a power failure.
Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights, medicine, first aid, water, and food.
What customers can expect from Entergy Arkansas
The utility will assemble and organize the manpower needed to restore service safely and quickly to all customers.
Entergy will keep you informed of the progress of our restoration using the channels listed below.
After the storm, it may take up to three days for scouts to assess the damage before the utility knows how long it will take to restore power to everyone.
When assessing the damage, Entergy will begin to restore service to where it is safe to do so.
Dealing with a winter storm is very difficult. As you prepare, keep in mind that several days after the storm is over, Entergy can restore power to most customers.
Entergy uses weather forecasts and computer models based on knowledge of past storms to predict an estimated number of customers without power and the number of days it will take to restore power.
Entergy can restore energy faster in areas with less damage. Some of the hardest hit areas might take longer, so people may want to factor this into your decisions as you prepare for the storm.
Entergy will know more after the storm has passed and will be able to fully assess the damage.
If you lose power
Stay away from broken power lines. You can’t tell by looking at them if they are energetic or not, so just assume they are. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.
Report your power outage online to Entergy Arkansas or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. If you report your failure over the phone, trust the automated system. It works very well. You do not need to speak to a customer service representative to report an outage.
If you have a portable generator, use it safely. Do not perform it in an enclosed space.
If you are connecting whole house, only do so if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician.
Do not open the door of your refrigerator or freezer. The food will stay cold much longer this way. If the outside temperature is below freezing, consider placing the food in a cooler outside.
Stay away from linemen while they are working.
To stay informed of breakdowns and restorations
Download the Entergy app for Apple or Android operating systems from Entergy.com/app.
Sign up for address specific alerts by sending REG to 36778. Customers will need an account number and postal code. Once registered, send OUT to 36778 to report a failure.
Visit the “View faults” page at EntergyStormCenter.com.
Follow Entergy Arkansas at Twitter.com/EntergyArk or Facebook.com/EntergyArk. Follow updates in local media, including magnoliareporter.com.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit