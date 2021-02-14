Kass: Living in the world of Cathie Wood

In every market cycle, there is a dominant investor who seizes the tune of the market by incorporating and reflecting the ideas and beliefs of the time.

But it is inevitable with every market cycle that bullish expectations will be overused, valuations will go to extremes and a painful collapse will follow.

The current market cycle does not look any different from any in the past.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation (ARKK) may be the banking trust department of this cycle (think late 1960s, early 1970s) or January 20 (dot.com bubble period):

ARK Invest’s 5 active ETFs, under combined management …

February 2016: $ 32 million

February 2017: $ 66 million

February 2018: $ 1.0 billion

February 2019: $ 2.4 billion

February 2020: $ 3.6 billion

February 2021: $ 55.7 billion Data via @ycharts pic.twitter.com/XWpCGOtG2g – Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) February 11, 2021

“We invest only in disruptive innovation”

As their investment slogan says (see above) Ark Invest invest only in disruptive technology.

But, in every market cycle, the dominant investor divide (e.g. ARK) is seen as impenetrable – that their assets under management never go out of style, or that they can never overpay for the investments that make up the market. strategy and that their style, like investment trees, will grow and rise to the sky.

As night follows day, the pride of the dominant investor (eg ARK) spreads like wildfire of valuing their investments. On the ARK website:

Invest in the future today

ARK identifies more innovation evolving today than ever before. We believe this is radically changing lives and businesses around the world, creating opportunities to own the next big thing by investing today in the future.

Take advantage of market inefficiencies … Make the world a better place

50 years ago, bank trust services couldn’t pay enough Nifty Fifty:

“In the United States, the term Nifty Fifty was an informal designation for fifty big cap stocks on the New York Stock Exchange in the 1960s and 1970s which were widely considered solid buy and keep growth stocks, or “Blue boat“. These fifty stocks are credited by historians for having propelled the bull market of the early 1970s, while their subsequent crash and underperformance in the early 1980s is an example of what can happen after a period in which many investors, influenced by positive market sentiment, ignore the inventory valuation metric.”

Janus Funds (and Janus Twenty in particular) were hit by turmoil when the dot.com bubble burst in the early 2000s. Its concentration in tech stocks led to a rapid rise and a more pronounced fall as the boom turned into collapse. Janus’ assets peaked at $ 325 billion in the first quarter of 2000, before declining by more than -60% over the next three years. (Here is some general information about the fall of Janus, see here and here.)

No worries, however, as the CEO of ARK is certain, in an interview yesterday, that there is no bubble in the stocks or in the portfolio here:

“Ark CEO Cathie Wood said stocks aren’t in a bubble but bonds are.” LOL, OKAY GENIUS. WELL I AM SURE WHEN THIS BOND BUBBLE MAKES YOUR ENTIRE PORTFOLIO OF PROFITABLE PUBLIC WATER EXPLORE WILL BE VERY GOOD! pic.twitter.com/5ugeJZDGEK – Stanphyl Capital (@StanphylCap) February 12, 2021

Here is another one Wood interview in which she rejects the Tesla Bubbles and Skeptics (TSLA) talk.

One of the main features of bank trust services that suggested there was no multiple for Polaroid or Eastman Kodak they wouldn’t pay or the same Janus conviction in Cisco (CSCO) – were their predictions wacky. And ARK’s Cathie Wood is in charge with them:

* Wood maintenance who predicts and explains how the price of bitcoin will trade at $ 400,000.

* The wood is very confident that Tesla (ARK’s biggest investment) will hit $ 7,000 / share by 2024 and eventually hit $ 15,000 / share.

Here is what I recently wrote about my short film ARKK:

February 01, 2021 7:21 AM EST DOUG KASS

Trade of the week – ARKK shorts ($ 140)

* I short ARKK in the pre-market above $ 140 / share

* Will Cathie Woods and the ARKK holders need an ark if my speculation concerns come true?

* So the glory

For those looking for a relatively conservative and diversified way to short sell a basket of what I believe to be some of the most overvalued gewgaws in existence – the ETF (ARKK) (ARK Innovation ETF) might be of interest to you.

Led by an almost 11% stake in Tesla (TSLA), here is ARKK 10 main titles.

In addition to an 11% stake in Tesla, part of ARKK’s Top 10 Name portfolio includes a 7% stake in Roku (ROKU) (27x sales), Square (SQ) (320x PE), Twilio (TWLO) ( 40x sales and Shopify (SHOP) (700x EP), etc.

ARKK is possibly the largest actively traded ETF and is managed by superstar Cathie Woods – who recently predicted TSLA would trade at $ 7,000 by 2024 and eventually hit $ 15,000 / share. In other words, Ms. Woods believes Tesla is worth between $ 7 and $ 15 trillion.

I could probably stop here but I won’t!

According to Mike Lewitt, The Credit Strategist on Woods, insight and comments on Tesla:

“Normally that would be crazy talk. In fact, at any age it should be considered a shaman’s words. But today it blends into all the other crazy talk and people are nodding their heads. like a bunch of bobble heads and let it go. “

Money poured into this ETF – causing ARKK to buy more and more of the underlying stocks. In fact, ARKK doubled in size in 3Q2020 to reach almost $ 9 billion.

As I say in my opening missive (coming soon), I believe we are now experiencing “Peak Speculation” and the ARKK (a proxy for speculation) bypassing is a call that important entries in recent years will become releases in the coming year.

I’m shorting ARKK – the hottest ETF in existence – in the pre-market above $ 140 / share.

So the glory.

Fame is a fleeting thing.



Conclusion

Market cycles almost always go to extremes.

Currently, the popularity of ARK Invest and its constituent investments benefits from a virtuous circle.

But virtuous cycles are such – they turn into less virtuous cycles and, sometimes, even vicious cycles.

As in the Byrds “Turn, turn, turn“:

“So that everything turns, turns, turns

There is a turn of the season, turn, turn

And a time for every goal under the sky

A time to be born, a time to die

A time to plant, a time to reap

A time to kill, a time to heal

A time to laugh, a time to cry … “

But, in the extreme when looking to the future, Barry McGuire “Eve of Destruction” could be a reasonable foreshadowing of upcoming ARK Invest events:

“But you tell me over and over and over and over my friend

Ah, you don’t think we are on the verge of destruction. “

For this observer, ARKK is an excellent proxy for exaggerated speculation in disruptive large-cap technology.

This is one of my biggest shorts.

(This comment originally appeared on Real Money Pro on February 12. Click here to learn more about this dynamic market information service for active traders and to receive Doug Kass’s Daily planner and columns of Paul Prize, Bret jensen and others.)