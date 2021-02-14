Thousands of people will get vaccines this weekend – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Health care groups were aiming to vaccinate thousands of Coloradans on Saturday. Both Kaiser Permanente and Centura Health have organized mass immunization events statewide.

Kaiser Permanente has inoculated educators, educators and people aged 70 and over in several locations. They will be holding more events on Sunday.

They say they plan to immunize more than 50,000 kindergarten to grade 12 teachers and educators over a three-week period. They aim to vaccinate more than 6,000 Coloradans aged 70 and over this weekend.

Centura Health hosted the first day of a two-day drive-thru vaccination clinic at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. Authorities say they have vaccinated more than 2,300 people; more than 268 people per hour.

However, the freezing cold forced organizers to postpone the event from Sunday to February 20. Those who had an appointment for Sunday “will automatically be invited to receive their first dose on February 20 at the initially scheduled time.

They aim to administer 5,000 doses to Coloradans aged 70 and over.

