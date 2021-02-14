Buffalo Community Hosts Kites on Ice and Other Events to Honor Shooting Victims and Their Families





“We thought maybe we shouldn’t go ahead with this and it quickly turned out no, that’s what we need now more than ever.”

BUFFALO, Minnesota. On a frozen lake, in the freezing cold, is probably the last place you’d expect to see people flying kites, but in Buffalo Minnesota, community members say that’s exactly what they need at the moment. Just to bring the community together, says chamber chairperson Sue Olmscheid. Several months of planning went into the Kites on Ice event this year, but after everything that happened in Buffalo this week, Olmscheid says they have considered canceling the event. We thought it might not be good to have something fun, but yet it also seemed like the time to bring the community together with something colorful and shiny, says Olmscheid. Thus, the event continued as planned, with some changes. We have donation boxes here in case anyone wants to donate cash to families. We also have the Buffalo Strong website put up for people and purple ribbons for people to wear to show their support, says Olmscheid. The chamber of commerce has hired more than a dozen professional kites to entertain the crowds. Mike Stephenson drove 11 hours from southern Illinois so he could show off his colorful kites. It’s a bit of bliss in a dark time, says Stephenson. He has been flying kites professionally for over 13 years and says it was an honor to be in Buffalo to support the community. That’s why I’m doing it here, to give them something to watch, something to watch, something else to think about, said Stephenson. The kites could be seen for miles. Madelyn Anderson, the high school kid in Buffalo, watched the kites from the parking lot of the local church where she and her family were busy collecting donations. I wanted to show everyone that despite everything, we’re still a strong community and that our connections to small towns are really important to us, says Anderson. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Anderson sat in the parking lot and collected donations from her community. We just asked someone to drop off personalized gift cards and thank you notes, Anderson says. She and her mother plan to drop off the donations at the Allina Clinic next week to help victims and their colleagues through this difficult time. A group of community members have also created a special website that lists all the ways people can donate. Click here to visit the Buffalo Strong website.

